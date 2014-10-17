Penguins Lose Pascal Dupuis To Scary Injury

Scary scenes at CONSOL Energy Center on Thursday night as Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Pascal Dupuis had to be stretchered off the ice during the Penguins 3-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars.

The incident occurred with just over seven minutes to go in the second period as Dupuis skated to the front of the net. Dallas defender Alex Goligoski cross-checked Dupuis in the back knocking him forward down to the ice. The timing was awful as Kris Letang had just fired a shot on goal.

The shot hit Dupuis appeared to strike the forward either on the back of his neck or high on his back. He stayed down for a few moments before getting to a knee and immediately dropping his gloves and stick. Evgeni Malkin skated right over the Dupuis who went back down on the ice in obvious discomfort.

Both training staffs came out to tend the right winger who gave a thumbs-up as he was taken from the ice. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Seth Rorabaugh tweeted a quote from Penguins coach Mike Johnston that Dupuis had “some numbness in his arm but the feeling was coming back.” Here is the video courtesy of the Dallas Stars television broadcast:

It was a tough break for the 35-year-old from Laval, Quebec who had such a great start to the season registering four points in the opener against the Anaheim Ducks. Dupuis missed a majority of the 2013-14 season after suffering a torn ACL in December. Pittsburgh returns to the ice on Saturday night when they host the New York Islanders.