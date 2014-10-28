Patrick Kane Reaches 500 Point Milestone

Chicago, IL- Patrick Kane knew that he was approaching 500 career points heading into this pass Sundays game against Ottawa.

Patrick Kane was caught up in the moment when Jonathan Toews scored a goal to give Chicago the 1-0 lead against Ottawa in the second period. Kaner started to celebrate after the goal was scored, and it wasn't until he reached the bench that he realized what he had done individually by recording an assist on the goal.

Kane became the 14th player in Blackhawks history to record 500 points. Another interesting fact, Kane reached this amazing milestone in just 523 career games; he has 181 goals and 319 assists. Hockey Hall of Famer Stan Mikita, is the franchise leader with 1,467 points with the Blackhawks.

Marian Hossa will be the next Blackhawk to reach a milestone, he's two points from 1,000 career points, Kane said that he wants to be apart of Hossas record breaking moment.

The Blackhawks (5-2-1) hit the ice tonight at 7:30 PM CDT in Chicago, IL as they take on the Anaheim Ducks (7-2-0).