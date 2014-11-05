Bruins Defeat Panthers 2-1 In OT
Gregory Campbell fights for a loose puck in front of the Panthers net during the Florida Panthers/Boston Bruins game at TD Garden on Tuesday, November 4th, 2014. (Michael Dwyer/AP Photo)

On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers took the ice for their first matchup of the season. And as expected, it was one goal that made the difference.

Boston’s Brad Marchand ended the game at 3:27 in overtime to give the Bruins a 2-1 overtime victory against the Panthers. The loss brought Florida’s record to 4-2-4 and marked their ninth game that was only decided by one goal. Both the Bruins and the Panthers were missing key players during this game, with Boston missing Zedeno Chara (knee), David Krejci (unknown), Kevan Miller (shoulder), and Torey Krug (finger) and Florida missing Jonathan Huberdeau (flu), Dave Bolland (lower-body), Aleksander Barkov (lower-body), Sean Bergenheim (lower-body), and Brandon Pirri (upper-body).

GAME HIGHLIGHTS