Fleury Comes To Rest In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins have secured their long term future in goal. The club announced that they have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a four year contract extension, worth 23 million dollars over that span.

Fleury was drafted by the Penguins 1st overall in 2003. He started the 2003-04 season with the Penguins as the youngest goaltender in the league at age 18. He was three months younger than Rick DiPietro of the New York Islanders. He made his debut on October 10, 2003, stopping 46 shots against the Los Angeles Kings. He earned his first NHL victory on October 18 of that year, backstopping the Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. On October 30, he recorded his first NHL shutout as he blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0. He was sent back to Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League later that season, as the Penguins couldn't give their young starter the support he needed to gain any confidence in the NHL.

Flying Penguin

As his career in Pittsburgh progressed, his play began to improve as Pittsburgh management iced a more competitive team. In the 2008 playoffs, the Penguins reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1992, in large part because of Fleury's stellar play. However, he and the Penguins were outclassed by their more experienced opponents from Detroit, and the Red Wings defeated the Penguins in six games.

Fleury and the Penguins found themselves in the Finals again in 2009, against the very same Red Wings that skated off the Melon Arena ice with the Cup the previous year. This time, the Penguins were ready. After splitting the first six games, Fleury backstopped the Pens to a Game 7 victory in Detroit. This time, it was the Red Wings' turn to look the Penguins skate off their ice with the Cup. Fleury made one last miraculous save in the dying seconds to preserve the 2-1 win.

Crash Landing

However, while he continued to put up above average regular season numbers, Fleury began to struggle in the playoffs. In 2010, 2011, and 2012, the Penguins were dumped unceremoniously from the Stanley Cup dance by lower seeded opponents, in large part to some horrible goaltending from Fleury. The lowest point came in 2012, when he and Philadelphia counterpart Ilya Bryzgalov put up some of the worst numbers in the playoffs seen in modern history.

In 2013, he once again struggled horribly in the first round of the playoffs against the New York Islanders. This time, he wouldn't finish the round, as he lost his starting position to backup Tomas Vokoun. He looked from the bench as Vokoun led the Penguins to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Boston Bruins.

Wise Decision?

Even though he rebounded somewhat in 2014, there continue to be doubts as to whether Fleury can lead the Penguins to the promised land once again. There is no doubt that Fleury has world class talent. However, there are concerns that his mental state is unable to handle playoff pressure. With this in mind, one might ask...is this extension a wise move by Penguins' management?

In this writer's opinion, the answer is yes, it is a wise move. First of all, there are very few options available in goal come the 2015 costless agent period. Fleury would have been the marquee goaltender available. Penguin GM Jim Rutherford made sure the best potential costless agent goaltender stayed with the Penguins.

Secondly, Fleury has the talent to rebound. His 2014-15 numbers so far have been stellar. He is playing with poise and confidence, and while the questions won't be completely answered until the playoffs, there's little doubt he has some swagger in his game. By resigning him, the Penguins are sending the message that they believe in their franchise goaltender. If they had let him go to another team, there is every reason to believe that he would have come back to haunt Pittsburgh later on in his career.

"Fleury" of Records

Marc-Andre Fleury holds almost every goaltending record for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has broken the wins record and shutout record previously held by Tom Barrasso (295 wins to Barrasso's 226, 31 shutouts to Barrasso's 22). His numbers this season have put him in elite status. If he can keep his play at this level, he should be mentioned in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender.

This extension makes sense for the Penguins as it gives them stability in their crease for the next four years. Fleury is indeed the man for Pittsburgh in their goal...and there is high hopes for this fan favorite.

Many will criticize this extension, and perhaps in time, rightfully so. But like him or loathe him, Fleury is the King Penguin in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.