NHL Injury Roundup

Zach Parise Out Indefinitely with Wild:

The Minnesota Wild have been hit with another injury, this time it will be a devastating hit to the Wild's offense that has nearly 2.9 goals per game (8th in the NHL).

Zach Parise sustained a concussion during the Wilds' 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Parise, the Wild's current points leader with four goals and six assists, will be out indefinitely with his concussion. The Wild also have injuries dealt to defenseman Keith Ballard (illness- IR), defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper-body- IR), and left winger Matt Cooke (lower body - OUT)

Blackhawks' Sharp Out Three to Four Weeks:

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Sharp will be out three to four weeks according to Blackhawks' coach Joel Quenneville.

Sharp, suffered a lower body injury during the Blackhawks' 5-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. With nine points in 13 games, Sharp leaves the Blackhawks as their second top scorer behind star center Jonathan Toews. In accordance with the move, the Blackhawks recalled forward Peter Regin from their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Maple Leafs' Winnik Leaves Game On Stretcher

A scary play occurred on Thursday night when Toronto Maple Leafs forward Daniel Winnik landed on his head after being hit by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Jan Hejda.

After hitting the ice, Winnik was motionless appearing to be unconscious. The Maple Leaf's PR account would later let fans know that "alert and moving".

Bruins' Warsofsky "Out For A While"

The Boston Bruins have been hit hard by injuries this season, especially with their defenseman. With star defenseman Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, and Kevan Miller already out for extended periods of time.

Now, the Bruins will be out David Warsofsky "for a while" according to Bruins' head coach Claude Julien. Warfosky adds another unneeded injury to a already weakened Bruins' defense

Information from ESPN.com and NHL were used in the making of this article.