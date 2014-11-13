Top NHL Prospect Connor McDavid Out 5-6 Weeks

The 17-year old McDavid fractured his 5th Metacarpal bone in his right hand during a fight (as seen below) with Mississauga Steelheads forward Bryson Ciafrone during an OHL game between the Steelheads and McDavid's Erie Otters.

McDavid, is projected to be either the first or second overall pick this season, with American forward Jack Eichel challenging the 17-year old for the first overall pick in next years' NHL Entry draft.

In 18 games this season for the Erie Otters, McDavid has an outstanding 16 goals and 35 asissts for 51 points, which left McDavid on pace for 192 points on the season. During the 18 game stretch, McDavid lead the Otters to an incredible 16-1-1 record, which has them leading the OHL.

How the injury will effect McDavid's draft stock is unknown, it is also unknown if McDavid will be ready to play for Canada's Junior National team next month in World Junior Championships and he will miss the Super Series between the OHL and Russia.