Ducks Win Despite Late Charge From Bruins

With tonight's 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins at the Honda Center in Southern California, the Anaheim Ducks move back to the top of the Western Conference standings for the time being.

The first period was fairly slow moving for both sides as they looked a bit sluggish early on. But Joe Morrow and Corey Perry exchanged slap shots on opposite ends as they were saved by both goalies.There was not a shot registered until four minutes later with a Daniel Paille was stopped by Ducks net minder Frederik Andersen. Halfway through the period though, Boston started to take control as they maintained the majority of possession. Unfortunately, the Bruins were unable to get the puck past Andersen as the period ended as it began, with no goals.

Finally, in the second period of the game, goals were starting to trickle into the net. Both sides were trading shots as the play was wicked quick going from one end of the rink to the other end. Brad Marchand opened up the scoring with about a half of the period gone as his slap shot went past Andersen. The Ducks, however, answered very quickly with a shot from Sami Vatanen as Tuuka Rask could do nothing about the wrister to level the game up at one a piece. Right before the end of the period, the home side would take the lead through Devante Smith-Pelly as he would tip in the shot that was produced by Cam Fowler as he was in the right place at the right time.

With five minutes gone from the final frame, Anaheim would score once more off of a face-off as Ryan Getzlaf won the puck and immediately sent it backwards to Matt Belesky who one-timed the puck as it beat Rask for their third and final goal of the evening. From then on, it would be the Bruins who would put on the pressure as they try to get back into the game being two goals down, but they would only get one more goal from all of their efforts. Simon Gagne was on the right side of the things as Daniel Paille found him standing near Gagne who was left open for the easy tap in for his sides second goal of the night.

The Boston Bruins will have to gather themselves quickly as they take on the defending champions, Los Angeles Kings tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks look to continue their strong start by welcoming the Philadelphia Flyers in two days time.