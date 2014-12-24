Remembering A Legend: Jean Beliveau

Few NHL athletes become synonymous with a particular team. In this day and age of costless agency, lucrative contracts, and player movement, it is rare to see a star athlete lend their skills to one team for their entire career.

There have been a few...Joe Sakic spent his entire career with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche franchise, winning a Hart Trophy and two Stanley Cups in the process. Steve Yzerman is Mr. Detroit, having spent all his playing days with the Detroit Red Wings...winning three Stanley Cups wearing the winged wheel. Mario Lemieux saved the Pittsburgh Penguins multiple times...he spent his entire career as a Penguin and won two Cups as a player.

Heads Above The Rest

Then there was Jean Beliveau. The late great Jean Beliveau spent his career with the Montreal Canadiens. His playing days netted him 10 Stanley Cups. He was the first ever recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1965. He won two Hart Trophies in 1956 and 1964. He led the league in scoring in the 1955-56 season.

This scribe never got a chance to look Jean Beliveau play...he retired in 1971, while yours truly was born in 1977. But any true student of the game would become familiar with his heroics with the Canadiens by looking highlights, by reading numerous books, and by talking to family members who had had the privilege of looking "Le gros Bill" growing up.

Montreal's Rich History

Let's backtrack a bit. The Montreal Canadiens have an incredible amount of history connected to their franchise. From their inception, names like Howie Morenz, Georges Vezina, Toe Blake, and Jacques Plante are connected to the Canadiens in an almost mystical way. They are Montreal's hockey gods, the almost supernatural talent they possessed led the way to the Canadiens having twenty-four Stanley Cups to their history. But even with these names, there are still names that surpass their fame. Most recently, names like Maurice Richard, Henri Richard, Guy Lafleur and Mr. Beliveau himself transcend the deity-like status of most Montreal legends and have taken on a life of their own. The mere mention of Mr. Beliveau to any long-time Habs fan brings a sparkle to their eyes and tears...tears of memory, tears of joy, and with the passing of Mr. Beliveau on December 2, 2014, tears of grief.

Different Generations

In talking with a Canadiens fan in their late 60s, one was able to see the immediate impact these stars of an era gone by have had on them. It's hard for younger fans to fathom the kind of impacts the Richards, Lafleurs, Plantes, and Beliveaus have had on their lives. We live in a different generation. While we do follow the fortunes of our favorite players and favorite teams, we become accustomed to player movement and player antics. The 1940s, 50s, and 60s were a different era, a different breed of player. Mr. Beliveau played with class and style, conducted himself with dignity and a sense of sophistication unseen in today's NHL. Teammates and opponents regarded Mr. Beliveau as the epitome of class...a player who played hard, but conducted himself in an almost royal manner. Rarely did he resort to cheap shots, but always held a high regard of his opponents and teammates alike.

As the aged friend of the writer spoke, a window opened into a new era. It was an era this author has not been privileged to live in. The NHL in the mid-20th century provided more than entertainment. It provided hope. This was a period of time that saw two world wars. It survived the Great Depression and saw many other conflicts, such as the Vietnam War and the Korean War. Hockey became more than a pastime, it became a way to escape the realities of life. Players became heroes to those who looked. The gave hope to all who looked them.

Beliveau Larger Than Life

Mr. Beliveau was no exception. From his full-time debut in 1953-54, it was apparent that this tall center from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, was destined for mega-stardom. He was an imposing figure at 6'3", and he moved majestically on the ice. His long reach, impeccable vision, and calm demeanour on the ice made him a fan favorite almost immediately. He was a part of the record-setting Canadiens team that won an unprecedented five Stanley Cups in a row (1956-1960).

However, in a city where hockey is more a religion than a sport, the impact of Mr. Beliveau was far greater than a mere sports figure. If the outpouring of grief from the residents of Montreal is any indication, Mr. Beliveau was woven into the very fabric of what makes the Canadiens special. The fact that his funeral attracted players of every generation, and yes, even the Right Honorable Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada, attests to the love the country had for this once in a lifetime player.

Beliveau's Accolades

Seventeen Stanley Cups (Ten as a player, seven as a Montreal executive). Two Hart Trophies. One Art Ross and one Conn Smythe Trophy. He played in the NHL All-Star Game thirteen times. He was a six-time First Team All-Star selection and four-time Second Team All-Star selection. He served as captain of the Canadiens in his last ten seasons. He is the only team captain in NHL history to be awarded the Conn Smythe the same night he scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal. He retired in 1971 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972. He finished his career with 507 goals and 1219 points in the regular season, and 79 goals and 176 playoff points. He is the second highest scorer in Montreal Canadiens history, trailing only Guy Lafleur.

Fan Favorite

As impressive as these on-ice accolades are, this writer became keenly and sadly aware of the lasting off-ice impact Mr. Beliveau had on his fans through conversations with those who looked him. Tears costlessly flowed from his long-time fans when speaking of his legacy in life, and his memory in death. It is true...while nothing in death is comforting, a smile does burst forth through the tears, a little ray of sunshine that escapes from behind the dark cloud that is grief.

Mr. Beliveau gave joy to literally hundreds of thousands of fans across the country. Those who were privileged to meet him spoke with glowing terms of the man who became inseparable from the Canadiens. He never turned away a fan, and was a humble, grateful man. Grateful for all that hockey had given him. Humbled because he never dreamed he would become the fan favorite he became.

Jean Beliveau was indeed a legend of hockey, but also a legend in life...he once turned down being appointed Governor General of Canada to be with his daughter and grandchildren after his son in law died suddenly. He gave himself to charitable work, and touched the lives of so many. His place in hockey lore is cemented. His fans will miss him.

In writing this piece, the author had difficulty maintaining his composure listening to those who loved and revered Mr. Beliveau. The sadness of his passing was tangible in each of them, and they left no doubt that Mr. Beliveau was indeed one of a kind in hockey history.

He will be greatly missed.