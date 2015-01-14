Penguins Add To Wild Woes; Dump Minnesota 7-2

The Pittsburgh Penguins have watched their arch rival, the New York Islanders, replace them atop the Metropolitan Division. Thanks to newcomer David Perron, the Penguins have made sure Friday's game against those same Islanders has more intensity than usual.

Offensive Show

Perron scored twice and added an assist, leading his new team to the win. Perron has shown a soft touch since arriving from Edmonton, where he languished in hockey agony. Paul Martin, Chris Kunitz, and Kris Letang each added a goal and an assist, while Marcel Goc and Brandon Sutter each added a goal. Sidney Crosby added three assists. Marc-Andre Fleury recorded 30 saves on 32 shots. In recording his 22th win of the season, Fleury has now defeated all other 29 teams in the NHL.

Jonas Brodin and Justin Fontaine replied for the Wild. Minnesota has dropped their last six games.

"We're so easy to play against," Wild forward Zach Parise lamented after the game. "We lose battles. The details of our game are terrible. We don't make it hard on the other team."

Scary Moment

Penguin forward Steve Downie was forced to leave the game after receiving a vicious elbow from Ryan Suter in the second period. Downie crumpled to the ice and had difficulty getting to the dressing room. Suter has a review coming on the play and could see disciplinary action. No penalty was called on the play.

Penguin First Aid

The Penguins learned they would be without defenseman Olli Maatta for the remainder of the season, as he undergoes surgery for an injured shoulder. Meanwhile, forwards Blake Comeau and Patric Hornqvist will remain out of the lineup for another three weeks at least.

Revisiting a Rivalry

The Penguins' win sets up a crucial game against the Islanders on Friday. Pittsburgh travels to Long Island to take on the Islanders with first place in the Metropolitan Division on the line.