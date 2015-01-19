Top 10 centers in the NHL--9. Tyler Seguin

9. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars: (Josh-7th, Max- 10th)

Josh says, “The young center that won a Stanley Cup in Boston before being traded to Dallas seems intent on punishing the team that traded him away by dominating with his new one. In his first year in Dallas, he was a Top-5 scorer league-wide with 84 points. So far in 2014-2015, he has been one of the leading scorers in the league, and could score the most goals this season and notch his first 100+ point season.”

Max says, “Well, Boston Bruins, fans I bet you were hoping he would not be on my list, but, alas, here he is. This season Tyler Seguin leads the NHL with 25 goals, five goals more than the second-place player, St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko and New York Rangers star Rick Nash. Last season, Seguin scored 37 goals and 47 assists in his first season with the Dallas Stars and line mate Jamie Benn. Seguin’s first season was the Bruins' 2010-11 Stanley Cup win, a season in which he scored 11 goals and 11 assists. The best part is he is only 23. Last season, he came in fourth in the voting for the Lady Byng, was named an All-Star, and came in 6th in the Hart trophy voting. Tyler Seguin is 10th on my list because he has looked very impressive in his career thus far, but he has yet to have the success that the people ahead of him have had. He is still young, so maybe ask me where he is in two or three years and he is towards the front.”