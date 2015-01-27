Martin Brodeur To Retire On Thursday

Martin Brodeur is retiring

The man with the most NHL wins in history is finally hanging up the pads and mask for good. While the announcement won't be official until Thursday, it is with regret that this writer ponders the end of potentially the greatest goalie in NHL history.

This author has had the privilege of being an NHL fan during the entirety of Brodeur's illustrious career. From watching highlights of a teenage Brodeur in a generic white goalie mask earning his first NHL win on March 26, 1992 against the Boston Bruins, to seeing Brodeur's final victory on December 29, 2014--fittingly, a 3-0 shutout of the Colorado Avalanche--his storied career should make him worthy of waiving the traditional three year waiting period for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Drafted 20th overall in 1990 by the New Jersey Devils, few expected Brodeur to become the face of the franchise. His numbers in his brief NHL call up were less than impressive, as a 3.35 goals-against-average and a .882 save percentage are not what would be considered stellar by NHL standards. Few blinked an eye at this rookie from the Saint-Hyacinthe Laser of the Quebec Major Junior League.

Surprise in New Jersey

Brodeur would not touch NHL ice again until the 1993-94 season. With a little more seasoning, he burst onto the scene in a big way, splitting the goaltending duties with veteran Devil Chris Terreri. He played in 47 games and sealed himself as the goalie of the future with a sparkling 27-11-8 record in his first full season. He was given the starting role for the 1994 playoffs, and he didn't disappoint. He appeared in 17 games, posting an 8-9 record. He was in goal for some of the most memorable moments in that year's playoffs. He defeated Dominic Hasek and the Buffalo Sabres in seven games. That series included a 49 save performance in Game 6, as the Devils and Sabres battled through four overtime periods before Sabre forward Dave Hannan eventually ended it. Brodeur and the Devils then won Game 7, 2-1.

The series that will stand out the most for most fans that year will be the Devils/New York Rangers series. At stake--the Eastern Conference championship and the right to go to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Devils stole Game 1 from the Rangers as forward Stephane Richer scored in overtime. The Rangers then took Game 2 by a 4-0 margin, and Game 3 by a 3-2 score. Brodeur and the Devils rebounded with Game 4 and Game 5 wins, putting the league-leading Rangers on the verge of elimination, but there were no more miracles. The Rangers took Game 6 and then squeaked out Game 7 on the famous Stephane Matteau overtime goal. The Rangers then went on to defeat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games to win the Stanley Cup.

Despite the bitter loss to their rivals, the Devils never gave up on Brodeur. Brodeur captured the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie that year. He started 40 of the Devils' 48 games in the lockout-shortened 1994-95 season. But Martin Brodeur was on a mission in the playoffs of 1995, and nothing was going to erase the bitter memory of that Game 7 loss to the Rangers except a Stanley Cup.

Lord Stanley Meets Martin Brodeur

The 1995 playoffs were a magical ride for the Devils and their fans, as they dispatched the Boston Bruins in five games, the Pittsburgh Penguins in five games, the Philadelphia Flyers in six, and met the Detroit Red Wings in their first ever Stanley Cup Final. The Red Wings were one of the league's top teams that season. They had a relatively easy trip to the Finals that year, losing only two games out of twelve en route to the dance with Stanley. The Devils were new, inexperienced, and weren't considered a contender against these high powered Wings.

When the dust settled, the Devils had shocked the hockey world by sweeping the vaunted Red Wings to win their first Stanley Cup. Brodeur posted a 16-4 record, with a sensational 1.67 GAA and a .927 save percentage. It served notice to the hockey world - Marty Brodeur had arrived.

All-World Goaltender

In the seasons that followed, Brodeur would win two more Stanley Cups in 2000 and 2003. He led the Devils to the Finals in 1995, 2000, 2001, 2003, and 2012. He became synonymous with the Devils' franchise, and their most decorated player. He won four Vezina Trophies (2003-2004, 2007-2008) and finished in the top three for the award in 1997, 1998, 2001, and 2010. He is a multiple First Team All-Star. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2002, 2010).

Brodeur Sings The Blues

Yes, Brodeur has given us memories to cherish as we reflect on a simply marvelous career. Sadly, Brodeur would not finish his career in a New Jersey uniform. As a free agent in 2014, he chose to sign with the St. Louis Blues. In the twilight of his career, he still went 3-3 in seven games, but it has become apparent that time, as it does with all of us, has caught up to him.

Brodeur leaves the NHL with 691 wins, 125 shutouts (both NHL records), a 2.24 GAA, and a career .912 save percentage.

All professional sports leagues can be considered galaxies inside the universe that is professional sports. In all leagues, there emerge special athletes, athletes that shine brighter than the rest. These are shooting stars of the sports world and like shooting stars, their careers are bright but brief.

Martin Brodeur is such a star, such an athlete. With the announcement that he will officially retire on Thursday, we are left to ponder just how brief these careers really are and in the galaxy of the NHL, another shooting star goes by.