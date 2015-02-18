Philadelphia Flyers Lock Up Nick Schultz

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed veteran defenseman Nick Schultz to a two-year contract extension worth $2.25 million per season.

Breaking: The #Flyers have signed D Nick Schultz to a multi-year contract extension → http://t.co/m0y263J6Gf pic.twitter.com/p7XswL0ljx — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 18, 2015

Schultz was signed by the Flyers as a free agent on July 2, 2014, on a one-year deal and has since played 55 games for the Flyers, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot. In his 55 games, Schultz has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists), his highest total since he recorded 17 in the 2010-11 season.

Schultz's contract extension will ensure that he will not be traded at the upcoming deadline nor during the coming offseason. However, it is likely that the Flyers will still be trying to move defenseman Braydon Coburn at this year's trade deadline.

In his 10-year NHL career, Schultz has played in 743 games, scoring 26 goals and assisting 102 more for a total of 128 career points. He also has two assists in 26 career playoff games.

Currently, Coburn is tied with fellow defenseman Kimmo Timonen as the longest-tenured Flyers.