Miller Returns To Vancouver For MRI

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller has returned to the Vancouver in the middle of the team's five-game road trip to get an MRI on his leg after colliding with Jannik Hansen at the end of the second period in a 4-0 win against the Islanders on Sunday.

Miller has helped lead the Canucks this season to a 34-22-3 record as he's collected a 28-15-1 record himself with a .913 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. Currently the Canucks sit second in the Pacific Division with 71 points, 10 behind the first place Anaheim Ducks.

Ryan Miller had been in the midst of his best season since the 2009-2010 NHL Regular Season. That year he finished with a 41-18-8 record with a 2.22 goals against average. He had already tied a career high with six shutouts in his 44 appearacnes to this point.

The Canucks have recalled Jacob Markstrom from the AHL to back up goalie Eddie Lack until Miller returns to the team. Lack has made 21 appearances so far with a 7-7-2 record and a 2.40 goals against average. The second-year goaltender did make 41 appearances last season so the added workload should not be a negative for Lack.

