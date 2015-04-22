Scott Darling Outlasts Pekka Rinne As Blackhawks Emerge Victorious In Triple Overtime

The Chicago Blackhawks had stolen home ice from the Nashville Predators when they took game 1 on the road. They maintained it with their solid play on Sunday to take a 2-1 series advantage. Now they have extended it after playing over an extra half game as they battled into triple overtime before they would have their desired result.

The opening period was going along rather slowly through the first ten minutes, but then the action was quick to get some goals. There was the first penalty of the game when Bryan Bickell of the Blackhawks got a 2 minute minor for hooking. Unfortunately for the Hawks that would break open the tie just about 30 seconds later when Colin Wilson scored his fourth goal of the series and gave the Predators a 1-0 advantage. Wilson's score was assisted by Ryan Ellis and Seth Jones. The Blackhawks would get it back just over a minute later though when little known Center, Antoine Vermette, would get his first goal of the series to tie it all up at one. He was assisted by Michal Rozsival and Patrick Sharp. That would be it for the scoring in the opening period.

The second period saw the Predators get another lead in this contest, which would in fact be their last. James Neal scored his only goal of the series so far unassisted to light up the lamp behind Scott Darling. Darling was the better goalie in this contest and deserves the credit for the win as he saved 50 shots and only allowed 2 goals to have a 96% save percentage.

Brandon Saad would get the tie game back again in the third period and Marian Hossa and Duncan Keith were both credited with assists. That is Hossa's fifth assist of this season as he has done an excellent job of forcing the action to the net and finding the open man.

Both goalies were doing their part to get it to not one, not two, but a third overtime period, but that one did not last long. Pekka Rinne would give up the difficult goal when Brent Seabrook would get his second goal of the series to send the fans home 1 minute into the final overtime. Patrick Kane and Bryan Bickell both got assists on the play and kept the Blackhawks alive as they move to a 3-1 advantage in the series.

The next game in the series will be back down the road in Nashville on Thursday, April 23 as the Predators will try to stay alive in the series, but they would have to win 3 in a row.