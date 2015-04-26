Zach Parise Leads Minnesota Wild To Second Round

The Minnesota Wild had an opportunity to do something they have never done, clinch a playoff series at home. The odds were against them, as in this series, the teams had alternated wins, with the Wild winning games 1,3, and 5, while the Blues won games 2 and 4.

The Wild got the scoring started in the first when Zach Parise scored to make it a 1-0 Wild lead. Justin Fontaine made it a two goal lead in the second when he beat goalie Jake Allen. T.J. Oshie then scored a goal with 1.8 seconds left in the second period to cut the Wild’s lead to one goal entering the third period. Parise then scored again, this time off of a rebound to give the Wild the 3-1 lead. Nino Niederreiter added a empty net goal late in the third to clinch the game, and the series for Minnesota.

Zach Parise is first player in Wild history to score a shorthanded goal and an even-strength goal in a playoff game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The series win sets up a conference semifinals date with the Chicago Blackhawks, who eliminated the Wild from the conference semifinals last season in six games. The Wild will be looking to get revenge for that defeat with a trip to the conference finals on the line. A series win would be the first trip to the conference finals for the Wild since 2003 when they lost to the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.