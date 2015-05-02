Lightning Strikes Twice As Nikita Kucherov Scores Game Winner In Double Overtime

Tampa Bay had a very tough first round matchup as they went seven games against Detroit before finally being able to defeat them at home. Montreal was up 3-0 in the series against the Ottawa Senators. Tampa Bay had to find a way to overcome adversity, while the Canadiens had dropped two of their last three to the pesky Senators team.

The Lightning continued to win as they pushed the game into the final period with no goals scored by either team. Tyler Johnson was the man who finally broke through though, as he lit up the lamp behind Canadiens goalie Carey Price. He was assisted by both Matt Carle and Andrej Sustr. But the Canadiens would bounce back with 5:13 left in the third period when Max Pacioretty scored his third goal of the postseason when he was assisted by P.K. Subban and Tom Gilbert.

Both goalies were impressive in this game as it would go through the entire first overtime with just a 1-1 tie allowed. Carey Price is considered by many to be the MVP of the Eastern Conference, but he was outplayed by Ben Bishop in this contest. Bishop saved 97.7% of the shots he faced, saving 43 out of 44 attempted, while Price allowed two goals for a 94.3% save percentage, saving 33 out of 35.

The second goal for the Lightning came just 2 minutes into the second overtime period, when Nikita Kucherov would put one past Price to steal home ice advantage from the Canadiens for the first time this playoffs.

Game 2 of the series will be at 6 PM EST on Sunday, May 3 back at the Bell Centre.