The New York Rangers Even The Series Behind Rick Nash's Two Goal Performance

The President’s Trophy Winners have gotten back on the right track with a 5-1 win tonight at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. The night was full of firsts, as this was the Rangers first win by more than 1 goal in these playoffs. As well, it was Rick Nash’s first multi goal game in the playoffs in his career.

The Rangers got on the board first in this one, when with 2:40 left in the first period, Kevin Hayes caught a streaking Rick Nash down the left side, who then got sprung on a breakaway and deked out Ben Bishop to make it a 1-0 game. The score would stay that way until 8:31 left in the 2nd period, when Steven Stamkos beat Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers would get that one back however, when about four minutes later Chris Kreider went five-hole on Ben Bishop to put the Rangers in the lead, which they would not relinquish for the rest of the night. Two minutes later Keith Yandle took a shot from the point that was headed way wide but it deflected off of the inside of Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Headman’s leg. In the 3rd period, Marty St. Louis drew a high sticking penalty and with 15 minutes left Derick Brassard gave Marty St. Louis a beautiful pass who put it in the gaping net, with Bishop out of position, for his first goal of the 2015 playoffs. With 8:40 left Rick Nash deposited his 2nd of the night to put the Rangers up 5-1. The score would stay that way for the rest of the game. The last few minutes of the third were very penalty heavy few minutes, 13 combined penalties were called in the last few minutes.

The Rangers have now forced the series into being a three-game series in which they have home ice advantage. The next game is Sunday at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers and Lightning look to take a 3-2 series lead.The New York Rangers gave the Broadway Hat to Rick Nash and they put another piece in the puzzle saying, "#NYR add the 10th piece to the puzzle, #ChangeTheEnding"