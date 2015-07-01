Karri Ramo Staying Put With Calgary Flames

NHL Free Agency starts today there has already been a lot of news this offseason. With the Entry Draft done and dusted, it is time for players to sign contracts. One player that is not going to be on the market for long is goaltender Karri Ramo after the Calgary Flames signed him to a one year contract extension worth $3.8 million Wednesday morning.

Last season, splitting starts in net with Jonas Hiller, Ramo had a record of 15-9-3, GAA of 2.60, and save percentage of .912. Mostly playing backup but still getting a good amount of starts, Ramo played well for the Flames in net. The offense of the Flames was the strong point of the team last year, making the playoffs and getting past the Vancouver Canucks in round one but getting kicked out by the Anaheim Ducks in round two. This all when nobody expected Calgary to make the playoffs.

There is a lot to like about Ramo; he has a great glove so he can make the saves when it counts, and he can make the saves when the team needs it. At 29-years-old, he is still young enough that he can be a starting goalie but in Calgary he will most likely return as the backup to Hiller again. On a team like Edmonton Oilers or Buffalo Sabres, he would be the number one guy.

Calgary is signing Ramo to a good short term deal that is good enough for a backup. He will be going in when Hiller needs a break or when Hiller is not playing that well. Calgary will be having a good one-two goalie combination in Hiller and Ramo; two good starting goalies ready to go in at any time the team needs them too.

Ramo is getting a short term deal which is good for him; he will need to produce good numbers this upcoming season. If he wants to get a long term deal with a team, he is just a backup but if he can beat out Hiller for the starting job. This will be a good deal for him, and he will likely be looking to cash in on free agency after this upcoming season.