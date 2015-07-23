Lou Lamoriello Resigns As Devils President, Becomes GM Of Maple Leafs

After 28 long years as president of the New Jersey Devils, Lou Lamoriello, has resigned in order to become to new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In his 28 years as president, Lamoriello won three Stanley Cups in five appearances, won nine division titles, as well as an impressive feat of 21 trips to the playoffs. He was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009 for all of his incredible accomplishments.

In a team statement co-owner Josh Harris said, "Lou Lamoriello created and defined what it meant to be a New Jersey Devil. His brilliance in shaping this franchise into one of the most storied and celebrated organizations in sport will make him a New Jersey Devil for life. He represented this organization, our current and former players, the state of New Jersey, and the greatest fans in the National Hockey League in a manner that exemplified character, class, and dignity."

The 72-year-old stepped away from his position after many successful years with the team. After the resignation, Lamoriello wanted to thank the team in a statement. "I have been fortunate to have worked for Josh Harris and David Blitzer for the past two years. In addition, the organization afforded me the opportunity to work for two other individuals that greatly impacted my life, Dr. John J. McMullen and George Steinbrenner. I have worked with Hall of Fame coaches, and players and a great staff, all of whom contributed to our success. In the end, it’s about the people which makes this decision so difficult."

The move to Toronto continues the new era there as the Maple Leafs have gone through many drastic changes over the past few months. Midway through a dreadful 2014 season, in which they finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, the Maple Leafs fired head coach Randy Carlyle, who was replaced with Peter Horachek who did not do any better. This offseason the Maple Leafs signed former Detroit Red Wings coach, Mike Babcock. The team also traded star player Phil Kessel to the Pittsburgh Penguins. This year under the new leadership combined with new young players, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make the playoffs and try to win the Stanley Cup.