Mike Smith Injured, Trade Looming For Arizona Coyotes?

The Arizona Coyotes suffered a hit to their season on Tuesday. Starting goaltender Mike Smith had surgery to repair a torn core muscle. Smith is expected to miss eight to ten weeks for recovery.

Smith is 10-9-1 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 22 games of action. Coming off one of the worst statistical goaltending seasons, Smith was looking for a bounce back this year. Arizona, also looking for a bounce back season, sits in second place in the Pacific Division.

The injury was reported to be a lingering issue. Smith is expected to be back 100 percent healthy, hopefully before the season’s end. General manager Don Maloney revealed in a number of tweets through the Coyotes twitter account that the injury got to the point where Smith couldn't play through it.

Free agent signing Anders Lindback will get a majority of the starts in Smith’s absence. The Coyotes could look at the trade route to try and salvage their push for the playoffs. A spot they haven’t been since Mike Smith’s Vezina nominated season in 2011-12. Smith won 38 games with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. The Coyotes made it to the Western Conference finals that year.

Lindback was quoted saying, “For a starting goalie, you need to be able to step it up and be able to steal some games here and there and be ready at all times.”

Anders is 4-5-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 12 games this year. He appeared in a career-high 26 games last season between the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres. Lindback was involved in a trade that sent him to the Buffalo Sabres and Jhonas Enroth to the Dallas Stars.

“We have to play well in front of the goalie no matter who it is, that’s our mission right now.” coach Dave Tippet said.