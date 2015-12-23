Could Nazem Kadri's Lack Of Offensive Production Be Beneficial For Toronto In The Long Run?

On July 6th, 2015 the Toronto Maple Leafs and their 2009 1st round pick agreed on a one-year, $4.1 million contract.

In a rebuilding season, this was an indication that Nazem Kadri would have to prove to a new group of Leafs management that he can stick around as the real deal.

Fast forward to November 17th; Kadri leads the team with 81 shots, but has only scored 1 goal.

Mainmedia ripped on Kadri for getting off to a slow start, however, head coach Mike Babcock begged to differ.

“What I see and what you see sometimes aren’t the same thing,” Babcock said in November. “I think he’s having the best start of his career. I think he has been phenomenal.”

Much like the Leafs team as a whole the season, Kadri started off shaky, but slowly and surely will progress.

Now, going into the Christmas break Kadri has 6 goals and 10 assists in 33 games played, he sits 11th in the NHL for shots on goal with 113, and his advanced stats are above average.

In this "HERO" chart by one of my favorite advanced statisticians, Domenic Galamini aka @MimicoHero, it is evident that Kadri is a good possession player.

His Corsi Against takes a bump because he is still learning to play a more well rounded, two way game, and has been on one of the less good teams over the last few seasons, but offensively Kadri is there.

In a recent interview about Kadri, Babcock noted that, "he’s becoming a real player who competes on both sides of the puck and makes his teammates better."

Although his raw stats -- goals, assists, and points -- might be lower than expected, Kadri is developing very well for Toronto, under Mike Babcock.

It could be a blessing in disguise that Toronto's hopeful number-one center only has six goals this season.

His ability to play well combined with the inability to finish on the ice this season may ultimately be exactly what Toronto needs.

As it currently stands, Kadri is on pace for roughly 40 points this season. Comparables for Kadri that come to mind put him somewhere in between a Kyle Turris and Brandon Sutter type center, both of whom make $3.5 million and $3.3 million respectively.

Nazem Kadri is not a number one center and the Maple Leafs new management seems smart enough to realize that and not give him the kind of money Tyler Bozak received a couple of years ago.

If Kadri was having a year in which raw stats were as good as his advanced stats and intangibles, he could have gotten around $5 million over four or five seasons, however, in his current state Kadri will definitely have to settle for less if he wants to continue being a Maple Leaf.

He will be the Leafs number-two center, and will receive something around a three year, $3.3 million contract.

There is no way he is bonafide number-one center in this league, but he is incredibly gifted offensively and is just starting to learn how to play a more mature and effective, two-way game.

It’s not going to happen overnight," Babcock added of Kadri's development. "It’s going to be a process."

Once his top-six role is solidified towards the end of the 2015-16 season, the number-one spot down the middle will most likely be vacant.

Who knows, there might just be enough room for a certain 91 to take over that spot.