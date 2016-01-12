Arizona Coyotes Proving Critics Wrong This Season

One of many critics who predicted that the Arizona Coyotes would finish seventh this season was none other than the renowned ESPN senior writer, Pierre Lebrun. Just goes to show you, you never know until they drop the puck and play the games.

Key Factors For Turnaround

So, what are the key factors which have transformed this lottery team of last season into second place in the Pacific Division, and sixth in the Western Conference, while placing fifth in the wild card race?

Scoring

​Last season, the Arizona Coyotes through 41 games scored a mere 97 goals, or 2.37 goals a game. This season, they have netted 116 goals, or 2.83 goals a game. Ask any goalie which team he'd rather have in front of him game in game out.

The other factor is the "Killer D's" presence. That would be Max Domi and Anthony Duclair, to be exact. Domi has been all the team's top brass had hoped for thus far, and more. He's the future of this team. His 10 goals and 18 assists have given the team a go-to forward, when last season that role had to be filled by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman. But, not the only prospect with promise, for certain. Anthony Duclair, who came over in the Keith Yandle trade has been pretty impressive, as well. He has chipped in 12 goals and 11 assists to add to the offensive improvement. The rookies on the team as a whole are leading the entire NHL in rookie points (70) and goals scored (28), with Domi and Duclair accounting for 22 of the goals and 51 of the points. They're making quite an impact on the team's success this season. Their on and off ice chemistry is evident when you watch them make plays like this:

2. Speed

Both of these young, swift forwards have given the team the speed that other teams covet... and frankly can't keep up with when they storm the opposing net. Add in Tobias Rieder who debuted last season and veteran Mikkel Boedker, and the speed doubles.

What dimension does this add to the team's offensive capabilities? Speed creates scoring chances. Once any player gets behind the defense, the goalie is left standing as the only line of defense from preventing a goal.

What else speed does is it allows the defensemen to cheat a bit, and get into the offensive game more. Oliver Ekman-Larsson is a perfect example of this. Speed even allows the more defensive minded blue-liners to rush inside the offensive zone more often. When you see a player like Zbynek Michalek going in on a rush, you know the speedsters mentioned above have thrown in the biscuit deep, and that creates openings. Opening create shots on goal. Shots on goal create scoring chances.

3. Goaltending

Who would have predicted that the Arizona Coyotes would be in the midst of a goaltending controversy? Mike Smith, the perennial $5.67 million a year starting goaltender, went down with a core-muscle injury about a month ago. And with that injury keeping him on the sidelines for eight to 10 weeks, a rookie by the name of Louis Domingue stepped in and has played brilliantly in his stead. His stats show that he could be the real thing. He has a 6-2-2 record with a 2.06 goals against average, and a save percentage of .936. If he can duplicate the way Mike Smith played back in the 2011-12 season, these Arizona Coyotes might be hard to herd out of a playoff spot.

4. Improved Defense

The Arizona Coyotes' young defense is maturing game by game, and with the addition of Nicklas Grossmann they are starting to shut teams down. Last season in the first 41 games the Coyotes were shut out seven times. This season that has only happened once. Connor Murphy was not playing well, and head coach Dave Tippett benched him for several games to give him a wake-up call. It appears to have worked, as his physical play, which is his trademark, has picked up considerably since then. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, while still having some defensive let-downs at times, is again showing his offensive prowess this season. His 28 points, along with five game-winning goals through the first half of the season, shows that he is a force to be reckoned with, if you fail to cover him.

But, the key to the Coyotes better defense this season is Nicklas Grossmann. There were rumblings that he is slow and ineffective when he got to Arizona. Not true. He has been a force in front of his goaltender, and uses his size to move out any opposing players in his crease. He also is an excellent shot blocker. Add in the veteran leadership of Michalek, the emerging, hard-hitting (leads the team in hits) Klas Dahlbeck, and the future of the Arizona Coyotes' defense is as bright as the desert sun.

Final Analysis

Will the Arizona Coyotes win the Stanley Cup this season? Probably not. Will they be in the hunt for a playoff spot? Unless they completely replicate their last season downfall after the new year, it appears they have a decent chance to be in the postseason.

And, the Arizona Coyotes fans are hungry for another whiteout. Afterall, it's been since the 2011-12 season that they have been able to experience that special feeling.