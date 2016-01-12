Arizona Coyotes Proving Critics Wrong This Season
So far this season the Arizona Coyotes are proving the skeptics wrong. And fans love it.  photo: Credit: Christian Petersen

One of  many critics who predicted that the Arizona Coyotes would finish seventh this season was none other than the renowned ESPN senior writer, Pierre Lebrun. Just goes to show you, you never know until they drop the puck and play the games.

Key Factors For Turnaround

So, what are the key factors which have transformed this lottery team of last season into second place in the Pacific Division, and sixth in the Western Conference, while placing fifth in the wild card race?

  1. Scoring

Last season, the Arizona Coyotes through 41 games scored a mere 97 goals, or 2.37 goals a game. This season, they have netted 116 goals, or 2.83 goals a game. Ask any goalie which team he'd rather have in front of him game in game out. 

The other factor is the "Killer D's" presence. That would be Max Domi and Anthony Duclair, to be exact. Domi has been all the team's top brass had hoped for thus far, and more. He's the future of this team. His 10 goals and 18 assists have given the team a go-to forward, when last season that role had to be filled by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman. But, not the only prospect with promise, for certain. Anthony Duclair, who came over in the Keith Yandle trade has been pretty impressive, as well. He has chipped in 12 goals and 11 assists to add to the offensive improvement. The rookies on the team as a whole are leading the entire NHL in rookie points (70) and goals scored (28), with Domi and Duclair accounting for 22 of the goals and 51 of the points. They're making quite an impact on the team's success this season. Their on and off ice chemistry is evident when you watch them make plays like this: