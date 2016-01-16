Arizona Coyotes John Scott Ineligible For All-Star Game?
John Scott #28 of the Arizona Coyotes in action during the NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at Gila River Arena on November 12, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Coyotes' forward John Scott is not having a good day. After learning that he was traded to the Montreal Canadians, he now may ineligible to play in the All-Star game later this month.

What's the controversy?

I mean, think about it -- he is no longer a member of the Arizona Coyotes after being waived for the third time and then traded; and when Head Coach Dave Tippett was asked about Scott's status, we were all told that he would be back in a day or two. Yeah, right. Another factor which will see Scott not participating in the mid-season NHL classic event, is that an AHL player cannot play in the NHL All-Star game. Makes perfect sense to me.

TSN's Bob McKenzie twetted that when Scott was asked to bow out of the All-Star voting by both the NHL and the Coyotes, that he refused. According to McKenzie "His inclusion in the trade, in my mind. was absolutely orchestrated to solve the All-Star issue for the league."

Scott was just a roster filler anyway, and does not possess any real hockey skills except for being an enforcer...and they are a dying breed in the NHL.