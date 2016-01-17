NHL Calder Trophy Race For Rookie  Of The Year Heats Up

As the NHL season passes into the second half, many avid hockey fans are following the rookie of the year race closely. At this point it seems that Artemi Panarin of the Chicago Black Hawks has inside position to take the Calder Trophy home with him. BUT, don't count out Max Domi, who busted out of a scoring slump against the Edmonton Oilers recently with his first NHL hat trick. He only trails Panarin by nine points, with three games in hand. Then, to round out the top three the amazing talent of Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, who has tallied 30 points in 43 games thus far.

What will determine more than anything who wins the Calder is how valuable each rookie is to his team's success this season.

Artemi Panarin - Chicago Blackhawks

There is not much negative discussion that Panarin has picked up the Blackhawks offense after they lost the likes of Patrick Sharp, Brandon Saad, Brad Richards, and the downfall of Bryan Bickell. Panarin has been brilliant, but he does play on a team with outstanding players like Patrick Kane, and Jonathan Toews. Will that decrease his chances of winning the trophy? Perhaps. Still, he is leading in scoring of all rookies thus far, and that will give him much of the attention come time to select the Calder Trophy winner.

Max Domi - Arizona Coyotes

Then, you have the rookie phenom of the Arizona Coyotes, Max Domi. The patience that General Manager Don Maloney showed by not bringing Domi on board last season has paid off in big dividends this season. Domi has taken a team who was horrible last season, finishing 29th overall, to second in the weak Pacific Division of the Western Conference. Has his performance the first half of his first NHL season helped his team snap out of the doldrums enough to win him the shiny trophy? It's possible.

Dylan Larkin - Detroit Red Wings

Finally, you have Dylan Larkin, who is right on Domi's tail in the scoring race. Both of the these very swift, talented rookies are something else to watch. Recently, in a game against the Coyotes, Larkin was out on the ice in the 3-on-3 overtime, and dazzled every viewer as he weaved his way through the Coyotes defense, around the net and back out, as he drew the defense towards him. The result of which, was an easy goal by Danny DeKeyser trailing the play.

It's a no-brainer that all three of these young rookies has the talent and determination to be the Rookie of the Year, but only one will go home with the honor.

Don't forget that another young rookie by the name of Connor McDavid would have been in the mix had he not gone down with an unfortunate injury. He is ahead of schedule to return, and help his Oiler teammates make a run at a playoff position.

Anything can happen in this second half of the season to affect the voting for the best rookie. Even Jack Eichel, who was the second overall pick in the NHL draft, has 27 points in 45 games, and could continue his surge to beat out the top three rookies mentioned earlier.

What is intriguing is all the upcoming NHL talent exhibited thus far this 2015-16 season by it's rookies. Quite memorable, to say the least.