Arizona Coyotes Frustrated By Scoring Slump

When your team goes for 131:22 without scoring a goal, being a goalie, is more than a challenge.

The Arizona Coyotes find themselves falling in the Western Conference standings, due to their current three game skid. They barely escaped with an overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers a week ago, and then allowed their nemesis in the Detroit Red Wings to score three straight goals to beat them 3-2 in overtime. The overtime wasn't even close, dominated completely by the Red Wings. They followed that up with a shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils 2-0 in a matinee affair (thanks Arizona Cardinals), and then losing last night to the Buffalo Sabres 2-1.

They are getting their chances, and in all three games could have scored more goals. They were shooting at the net quite a bit, but weren't getting too many shots on the goalie. On numerous occasions they had chances in close to the net, and either shot it over the net, or right into the defender or goalie's pads.

The teams goals per game average had dipped from 2.83 to 2.73 with this scoring drought. The defense and goaltending is more than adequate, but the offense is sputtering for some reason.

The power play can't even be named that, since it is 0-for-10 recently. That won't win many games, for certain. In the Buffalo Sabres game last night they actually had a four minute power play when Jake McCabe high-sticked Jordan Martinook. In contrast, the Sabres took advantage of two of their three power play opportunities, including a bullet of a shot by the second overall draft pick, Jack Eichel. Eichel was selected the first star of the game, with a goal and an assist.

Louis Domingue played well enough to win, but received no offensive support. He had no chance on the Eichel goal, and the second Buffalo goal was defected off of Michael Stone past Domingue. Stone was trying to play goalie, and Dominguez would have had it if he had just allowed his goalie to do his job.

When a team gets frustrated, then the anxiety builds to a frenzy. At game's end the Coyotes lost it. Anthony Duclair was getting mugged by Zach Bogosian, and Shane Doan or Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn't appreciate it. Doan made the mistake of being the third man in, and was assessed a 10 minute misconduct, as well as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Bogosian was hit hard with a roughing minor, a fighting major, and a game misconduct. OEL got a 10 minute misconduct, as did Rasmus Ristolainen of Buffalo. Antoine Vermette also received a 10 minute misconduct.

All of this at the 20:00 mark of the third period.

So, the frustration that the Arizona Coyotes feel, while justified, got out of control. What they need to do now is funnel that energy into playing better against the San Jose Sharks, who are now tied with them for second place in the Pacific Division. Both teams sport 49 points, but San Jose is ahead of the Coyotes due to the fact they have played one less game.

The schedule doesn't get much easier after the Sharks game. The Coyotes then face the L.A. Kings, whom they beaten two of three this season. They go back out on the road next week to play two tough back-to-back road games in Minnesota and Winnipeg.

February will not start out easily as well, with the team facing the Kings again February 2nd, then the Chicago Blackhawks (you know that Chicago team who has not lost in ten straight), and then the Anaheim Ducks.

The power play will need to find it's niche again, and the team just needs to put the puck in the net.

Everything else should fall into place.