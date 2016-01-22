Arizona Coyotes Faltering Fast
By: Christian Petersen

Losing to the San Jose Sharks 3-1 dropped the Desert Dogs from a tie for second to fourth place in the tight Pacific Division. They came out flat, and weren't generating enough scoring chances. 

So What Happened?

San Jose, on the other hand came ready to play. They increased their road win record to a dominating 16-6-2, pretty impressive. That would not be a word to describe how the Coyotes played in a game which should have motivated them to stay competitive in the standings, and in a playoff spot. 

Throw in that there were pre-game ceremonies celebrating Captain Shane Doan's 380th career goal as a Coyote, and the team should have had more motivation than what was displayed.