Bosman: Does James Reimer Have a Future With Toronto Maple Leafs?

They say you never really know what you have in a goalie until he is 27 years old. James Reimer of the Toronto Maple Leafs certainly would qualify for that statement. Shortly turning 28, Reimers time in Toronto has been turbulent. A roller coaster career between starting and backing up a Jonathan Bernier on a hot streak. That's not the case this year and with his pending unrestricted free agent status looming, it'll be interesting to see how this unfolds.

In a market where a winning tradition has gone by the way side and a culture of bad decisions and mediocre hockey has been the norm, Mike Babcock and Brendan Shanahan have been pulling strings to change this. Mike has brought a more structured, disciplined system to the table and molded players for it. Brendan has brought in players that suit the style and is coming up on a time where they can get max value for ones that don't.

The Trade Deadline

James Reimer is on the cusp of his best career in the NHL to date. His triumphant ups, and devastating downs could all be over-looked if he can convince the Maple Leafs or any other team that he is the real deal. Playing like the exact goalie the "New-look Leafs" need at this time to stay afloat might just be him paving his way out.

If the Leafs believe he is their goalie of the future, than figuring out a cap hit that works for both sides will have to have some wheels turning. If they don't think he is their goalie, then they'll need to move him at the deadline to obtain value for him.

Despite injury trouble this year, and a struggling Bernier, Reimer has looked confident and solid in the blue paint. Whether just coming into his own and hitting his stride or just by coincidence, his play is making a decision harder and harder on the management of the Toronto franchise.

The Bad

Reimer has fought with inconsistency throughout his career and that may scare off teams from making a move on him and make moving him hard. Injury troubles this year, whether rushing back and not being 100 percent or just a stroke of bad luck is another point to be weary of.

If the Leafs want to remain on course and follow the rebuild blue-print they constructed, holding onto James could be a step back instead of a step forward. Teams are always looking for a goalie boosting, especially a team that isn't confident in their stable of netminders. Look at the St.Louis Blues with Ryan Miller, Martin Brodeur and the duel between Brian Elliot and Jake Allen.

A team can come on hot if the goalie they pick up fits right in with the team and stands on his head. Queue Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild, a match made in heaven. Teams will pay and the Leafs can afford to sell

The Good

If this is in fact the Reimer that stays, he has played above and beyond what the Leafs expected this season. He might just fight his way onto the roster and with a deal in the five year range and a cap hit hovering around $5 million will have him at a cheap hit and in the prime of his career. He'd be off the books at age 33, on the decline and looking for his last contract either with the blue and white or another NHL franchise.

Having a goalie who is playing like James is right now is an asset to any team and can speed up a rebuild. Number one goalies are so hard to find, develop, and draft that you may never get one and have to trade for one setting your team back again.

The goalie market is a funny thing and many teams don't have time to see how their situation plays out and need a quick fix. He would be a rental and might not garner a whole lot in a weak goalie market this year.

This writer believes they hold onto him for the simple fact that they need a capable goaltender and it's hard to find good help. Jonathon Bernier isn't cutting it and is better suited as a back up. Bernier can give you quality starts but may not be able to handle the rigors of a starters schedule.

In 22 games this year James boasts a .937 save percentage (league leading) and a 1.98 goals against average.

As you can see below, Reimer's time in Toronto has never been easy. He's been a shooting gallery for most of his career and kept the Leafs above and beyond where they should have been.