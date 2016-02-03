After Suffering Blowout Loss To Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes Must Get Back On Track

In a game which held some significance for the Arizona Coyotes' playoff standings, they came out in the second period and laid an egg.

After taking a 2-1 lead on a goal by Anthony Duclair (his 14th, and second in two games), the hapless Coyotes gave up five straight goals to destroy any chances of salvaging this key game. When a team gives their opponents seven power play opportunities, and fails to score one power play goal themselves in five chances, it's going to be a long night. 

The Los Angeles Kings made good on three of their seven man advantages to subdue any Coyotes comeback, which has been typical this season on many occasions.

To show the tightness of the Pacific Division race of late, the Desert Dogs fell from third to fourth place, tied with the Anaheim Ducks with 53 points. And, to make matters worse, the Ducks have two games in hand. Their tailspin plunged them from sixth to tenth place in the wild card race. The Vancouver Canucks are now on their tail, just two points behind. Every win within the division is so very critical. The Coyotes have shown they can win these key games, with an 11-2-2 record within their division before this game. They were also 3-0-1 against the Kings this season. 

This game was Head Coach Dave Tippett's 1,000th career game as a NHL head coach, and he'd like to forget about it. His post-game press conference tells it all. Too many penalties, poor goaltending, and puck possession usually spells defeat.