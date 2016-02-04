Arizona Coyotes Player Profile: Brad Richardson

When the Arizona Coyotes signed forward Brad Richardson to a three-year $6.25 million free agent contract, GM Don Maloney liked his speed, intelligence and toughness. He also hits players with authority, and held a 51.5% face-off win percentage.

Skeptical that he wouldn't add enough to the lineup to earn the price he was paid, this writer is now eating crow. Richardson, who leads the team in +/- rating with a +9, and also has a F/O win percentage of 52.1%, is one of the better performing forwards in the Coyotes' arsenal.

He has found his niche on a line composed of Shane Doan, and Jordan Martinook. The line has its' share of grit and determination, as Martinook since being promoted to the parent team full-time this season, has shown he belongs in the NHL. Both Richardson and Martinook are endless workers on the penalty kill, and with captain Shane Doan there to give the line some good foundation and leadership, the success has been noticeable.

The 'grinder' line has contributed 28 goals, 36 assists for 64 points, and they are a +10 on the +/- statistic.

Their goal output is right where it should be at 21 per cent of the team total 133 goals.

The penalty kill has really struggled of late, with the team falling to 28th in the NHL in that important department. It certainly has not been due to Brad Richardson's stellar play. He is a get in your face type of player, who constantly hounds the man he's checking. In and around the net, he shows second, and at times -- third effort to put the puck in the goal.

He's not afraid to drop the gloves when the opportunity presents itself. You can bet he will not back down from a fight, and frankly he's not bad at it.

With the Arizona Coyotes youth movement this season, Richardson has fit right in with the speedsters on the squad. When the game goes into overtime, and the new rule of 3-on-3 is in play, Richardson's steady handling of the puck has been a definite positive for the teams' success.

If Doan retires after this season (and the way he is playing this year, why would he), Richardson may get a new line mate. Once young Henrik Samuelsson recovers from his season ending injury in time to play next year, he may be pegged to join Richardson's line. Samuelsson was scheduled to be given a shot and be promoted to the Coyotes from their AHL affiliate Springfield Falcons team, when he suffered a season ending injury to his ankle.

No matter who Brad Richardson teams up with down the road, he has turned out to be a valuable free agent signing, and kudos go to GM Don Maloney for adding him the Desert Dogs this year, and for the next two years as well.