Bosman: What Will The Dallas Stars Do With Alex Goligoski?

There was one major defining day in Dallas Stars' defenseman Alex Goligoski's career. It wasn't the day he was drafted #61 overall in 2004 by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It wasn't playing his first NHL game in 2007-08 and it wasn't recording his first point in the league. It was in 2011 when he was traded from his first NHL club, the Pens, the the Dallas Stars for James Neal and Matt Niskanen.

With the steep price paid by the Stars ex-GM Joe Nieuwendyk had expectations set sky high. With James Neal going on to have a 40-goal campaign in the 2011-12 season and Alex not improving on his steady numbers it had many wondering if the 'number one' defenseman the Stars traded for, wasn't a number one defenseman after all.

His reasonably small frame doesn't allow him to impose him will physically all that well on the opposition but his transition game, good defensive stick, and offensive IQ allow him to be a great point producer and have a positive impact on the team. As much as his frame seems like a handicap it's actually becoming more and more of an asset. The NHL is continue to grow into a speedier game. The smaller, faster, puck moving defenseman are becoming more and more sought after. Add in Goligoski's reasonable cap hit at $4.6 million a year and you have a pretty valuable defenseman on your hands.

So what do you do when you have a young defender by the name of John Klingberg taking the NHL by storm, sign solid, steady Johnny Oduya to a decent contract and a stable of young defensemen to fill in your blue line years down the road?

Alex, now 30-years-old, is in the final year of his contract and with the Stars looking to make a run at the Stanley Cup you have to assume he'll stay. With no immediate replacement in the fold he is and will continue to be an important piece of the blue line. But what about after this season? Do you let your newly assigned assistant captain walk for nothing? Allow such a valuable player ride off in the sunset with nothing in return? Or do you sign him for another few years while he's still playing great hockey and can be a groomer of your young blue liners coming through the system.

The latter options seems the most viable but if you can trade Goligoski for an upgrade you don't turn down that offer. It's hard to think of a replacement to a player like that. He's been a familiar face on the back end for the past six years. Such an integral part of a blossoming Dallas Stars team and bringing the attraction back to the south. He's assumed the role of the number one and has been very effective in the situation forced upon him

He leads the team in plus minus this season with a +20 and has pocketed 22 points (3G, 19A) in 51 games this season. With John Klingberg handling most of the offense, it takes some pressure off of Alex and allows him to compete and be more of a steady veteran presence beside the blooming star. Reeling off a 46 point season in 2013-14 and a 36 point campaign last season, he is poised to continue his point output this season. He is the sixth overall 'point-getter' on the Stars and the second highest scoring defenseman on the club.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Alex situation is an important trend to watch. It could have a huge impact on the future of the Dallas Stars and their blue line.

By the way, he CAN hit when he wants to.