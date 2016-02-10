Bosman: Dion Phaneuf to Ottawa Senators is Great Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators made a trade today that shocked the hockey world. The Maple Leafs sent their captain since 2010, Dion Phaneuf, to their Ontario rival Ottawa in a blockbuster nine player trade.

The reactions varied depending which team your a fan of, but the most common was happy from Toronto, and disappointed for Senators fans. While the Leafs fans have every reason to celebrate as its a big step forward in their rebuild, sheds a chunk of salary and commitment off of their payroll, the Senators fans are upset by the deal and really shouldn't be. While Phaneuf has been ragged on by fans and media alike, being in a hockey-mecca like Toronto is easy for no man.

Toronto goalie James Reimer who has know Dion since Junior hockey said "To be the face of the team when your losing is tough. A lesser man would of crumbled." when asked to speak on the trade that broke Tuesday morning.

While many deem Toronto the winners of the trade simply because they rid themselves of their now ex-captain, you have to look at it from the Ottawa side. They acquired a big defenseman that can help in all situations. Dion has played it all in Toronto and not being relied on as the number one guy could work to not only his advantage but the Senators as well.

When Dion came over from the Calgary Flames in the 2009-10 season the mood was very different than it is now. There was excitement in the air as he was supposed to grow into the number one role, carry the Leafs into contention and have a huge impact on the roster for years down the road. Now, the fans are more happy that he's leaving and the Senators fans seem to be a little more upset about the situation. The now ex-Leaf has had a large fall from grace. This could have a big impact on the turn around in Dion's career. Used to playing 20+ minutes a night, a reduced role will be a welcomed change for the newest Senator.

While in Calgary, Dion was feared by opponents. They could feel his presence and took note of when he was out for a shift. He was physical, intimidating and hard to play against. If he can find even a glimmer of that in the nations capital than you have to think Sens GM Bryan Murray will have made out alright in the deal. Whenever you can add a defenseman of Dion's caliber to a top four already containing Erik Karlsson, Marc Methot and Cody Ceci, you'll be in pretty good shape. The experience he brings could really help the Sens make another late push into the playoffs this season as they look to keep up their recent run.

The biggest part of the Phaneuf to Ottawa trade is getting him out of the spotlight. Toronto is one of the hardest cities to play professional hockey in. The spotlight is so bright and the magnifying glass is larger than life. Every mistake is subject to media scrums and multiple interviews. "We don't expect him to come in here to be a saviour," Bryan Murray explained. "We expect him to come here and be the hockey player he is. He's a real good person. He competes, he wants to win."

While giving up a few valuable pieces the Sens still made good on a very touchy trade topic. Many weeks in the works, finally materializing Tuesday morning, it'll be exciting to see Dion in a more comfortable setting where he can just play his game and not have to be the number one guy with the weight of the team on his shoulders.