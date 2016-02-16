Arizona Coyotes’ Rookies Max Domi And Anthony Duclair Exceeding Expectations

When the Arizona Coyotes decided to "retool" their team, GM Don Maloney wanted his team to be faster and younger.

He accomplished both those goals when he brought up rookie sensation Max Domi from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, and traded Keith Yandle to the New York Rangers to acquire Anthony Duclair.

Together they have made quite a debut in helping the Arizona Coyotes drive towards a playoff berth this season.

Domi has 13 goals, 23 assists for 36 points in 56 games, while Duclair has 16 goals, 14 assists for 30 points in 55 games.

Domi ranks third in scoring on the team, and Duclair is sixth. Together they are an offensive weapon the team lacked last season. 

Their on and off ice chemistry is something to marvel. Because they played together in the World Junior Championship, they know each others' moves. It was a no-brainer to eventually put the two young rookies on the same line with a skilled veteran center like Martin Hanzal

Max Domi (whose father Tie Domi played mostly with the Toronto Maple Leafs over a 15-year NHL career) was described by Eliteprospects.com like this:

Fairly small but a balanced skater with very good lower-body strength, all this Domi shares with his father on the ice is a name. Max Domi is a wonderful playmaker with fantastic puckhandling. He is a good skater with quick acceleration and elite top-end speed. Domi likes to stay low, which, combined with his tremendous skating and skills with the puck, compensates for his small stature. While offensive skillset enable to him to be a center, winger, playmaker or finisher, Domi needs to work on his defensive game and discipline. (Matias Strozyk, 2012) 

When you add in another speedster like Duclair, the opposing teams are scratching their heads trying to ascertain how to cover them. Duclair's speed is more deceptive, while Domi's is explosive.

