Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere Haunting Competition

Shayne Gostisbehere has been a breathe of fresh air among the Philadelphia Flyers organization. He's been putting points up at a ridiculous rate since being called up to the big club from the AHL. His current point per game rate (PPG) is phenomenal. The only rookie defenseman to have close to his 0.85 PPG pace in the past 20 years was Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg last year when he finished with a 0.65 PPG. ​

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

He has been a stud on the powerplay and with his goal on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he now has a 15 game point streak and counting. The Calder Trophy for rookie of the year looked all but locked up for Artemi Panarin of the Chicago Blackhawks but he has some traffic in the rear-view mirror. It's a 'Ghost'.

The 22 year old rookie sensation from the sunshine state of Florida has had an impressive coming out party. After being drafted 78th overall by Philadelphia in 2012, Shayne has played two full seasons in the AHL after graduating from Union College. After starting the season in the minors, he was called up to the Flyers and has accumulated 34 points in 40 NHL games. Seemingly coming out of nowhere the nickname 'Ghost' seems to fit him quite well.

Shayne was poised to make the NHL out of camp and fought hard for a roster spot. He put himself in a good spot to do so but was one of the final cuts made to the roster. Placing high on the depth chart it was only a matter of time before he would get another shot with the Flyers.

Just 14 games into the AHL season he got the call up he was looking for. He never looked back after that. The former third round pick has really settled into the NHL and is proving he belongs. While the Flyers aren't much of a threat, currently five points out of a wild card spot, their prospect shelf is well stocked. With Shayne, Nick Cousins, Travis Sanheim, and Travis Konecny, they are chalked full of talent. Imagine what Shayne, Claude Giroux, and Wayne Simmonds can do when these prospects turn into productive NHL players.

Elsa/Getty Images North America

Shayne and the Flyers will be a team to watch in the coming years as they start to position themselves for a successful future.

Philadelphia's next game is Tuesday night versus the Carolina Hurricanes who they are currently chasing in the standings. Shayne is just five games shy of the NHL record for longest rookie point streak set at 20 games by Paul Stastny while he was playing for the Colorado Avalanche. We'll all be watching closely to see if he can snap the record.

​