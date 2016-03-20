Arizona Coyotes Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-0

Playing the last three games without All-Star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has not stopped the Arizona Coyotes from winning all three games. And right now they need to win as many games as possible to remain in the hunt for the postseason.

On Friday, the team recalled defenseman Philip Samuelsson to re-enforce the blue-line, especially after Nicklas Grossmann did not practice. Grossmann did play, and recalling Samuelsson was just a precautionary measure.

Louis Domingue, who, according to head coach Dave Tippett, deserves to get his share of starts due to his excellent play while Mike Smith was hurt, got the start in this important contest.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, after winning the first game of their current four game road trip, have lost twice to the lowly Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars. The Coyotes were well rested with this game being just their third  game in a week.

How it Went Down

The Coyotes came out seemingly disinterested, without even a shot on goal until the 11:41 mark of the first stanza. Even while on the power play the Coyotes only managed two shots, while Tampa Bay toyed with them by holding possession of the puck at will. 

Michael Stone got called for roughing at 16:59 when he got tangled up with a Lightning player and couldn't free his stick. The Desert Dogs killed off the penalty, but three seconds later Ondrej Palat scored from the point on a shot Domingue couldn't see. 

In the second period the Coyotes seemed to wake up, and had two different two man advantages, but failed to get one by Ben Bishop. One shot hit Bishop up high near his head, and it stunned him – and while he was down the Coyotes were satisfied with just passing the puck. 

Things got chippy when Alex Killorn slashed Martin Hanzal. Hanzal went down in pain, but got called for embellishment. Hanzal and Tobias Rieder had a two on one break, but Reider shot it over the net. 

The period was marked by several skirmishes with Brad Richardson, and Max Domi testing the Lightning players' patience level. The Coyotes outshot their opponents in the second period 13-11, but missed valuable scoring chances during the multiple two man advantages they squandered. 

Duclair Dukes it Out