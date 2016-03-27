Arizona Coyotes Hold Annual Town Hall Meeting

The annual Arizona Coyotes town hall meeting where management and ownership answer fans questions about the team was held at the Renaissance hotel prior to the Coyotes game - the Philadelphia Flyers.

Most of the questions were directed to CEO and President Anthony LeBlanc concerning rumors of the team relocating to the east valley.

Should The Moving Vans Be Ordered?

While LeBlanc did admit that the relationship with the City of Glendale may result in the team moving, he also didn't commit to that being a certainty. He admitted a move would involve many factors, such as where the team will play temporarily until a new arena can be constructed. He pretty much ruled out the Veterans Memorial Coliseum due to the enormity of a renovation it would require to bring it up to NHL standards.

Another fan brought out the age-old question of the possibility of the team relocating to the Seattle area. LeBlanc rebuked that idea, stating the team will be in ARIZONA. 

An additional question which came up was the possibility of Shane Doan playing another season in a Coyotes' uniform. GM Don Maloney is optimistic that Doan, who seems to have revived his youthful days this season, will not be going anywhere.

Maloney responded to a question on the likelihood  of prospects like Dylan Strome and Christian Dvorak making the team next season. While he likes the advanced level of play each has exhibited, he seemed to infer that Strome still needs to bulk up to play against the big NHL players he'd be facing.