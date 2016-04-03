Arizona Coyotes Win Home-Ice Season Finale Against Washington Capitals, 3-0

Before the home-ice finale began the Arizona Coyotes presented the annual player awards. Those awards brought the team enough mojo to grab a 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals.

And The Winners Were

Hardest Worker - Jordan Martinook

Man of the Year - Michael Stone

Leading Scorer - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Three Star Award - Shane Doan

Most Valuable Player - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

First Period Highlights

The Coyotes threatened early with outstanding rookie Anthony Duclair hitting the crossbar at 1:26, then getting a good chance in the slot area at 3:43 with a wrist shot which almost stunned Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer

The only penalty went to Caps leading scorer Alex Ovechkin for slashing. The Caps killed off the penalty effortlessly.

The play was really choppy with some passes missing their targets. Keeping Ovechkin off the scoreboard was the main goal for the Coyotes' defense.

Second Period Heats Up