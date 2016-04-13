Arizona Coyotes: 2015-16 season carried by young players
The 2015-16 season for the Arizona Coyotes ended without meeting their goal to still be playing in the playoffs. But progress was made, especially by the young players.

Youth, speed, and hope

The team's young rookies really brought some new excitement towards the future years, while improving the overall ability of the Desert Dogs. When you watched Max Domi, Anthony Duclair, Louis Domingue, and Jordan Martinook play this past season, it has to bring a smile to your face. 

Domi's performance

Domi finished with 18 goals, 34 assists in 81 games. He was suspended for one game for going after the Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Garbutt who gave a nasty hit to Oliver Ekman-Larsson.