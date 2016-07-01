Detroit Red Wings sign Darren Helm to five-year, $19.25 million extension

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Darren Helm to a five-year, $19.25 million extension, according to Aaron Ward. The deal is worth $3.85 million annually.

The signing has prevented Helm from becoming an unrestricted free agent at noon on Friday. The Red Wings wanted to sign Steven Stamkos, but he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning before dipping into the market. Since Detroit missed out on Stamkos, the team revisited talks with Helm and got a deal done.

Helm had the chance to go to the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, but took a hometown discount with the team from the Motor City. Helm might have been able to get more money on the open market.

Detroit drafted Helm in the fifth round with the 132nd overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. Across 77 games last season, Helm logged 13 goals and 13 assists. Helm has registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 82 playoff games during his NHL career.

The Red Wings have room to get another forward on the market. Frans Nielsen declined a contract offer from the New York Islanders worth $5.5 million annually, according to Arthur Staple of Newsday. The Red Wings are interested in Nielsen.