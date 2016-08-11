Colorado Avalanche's V.P. of Hockey Operations/Head Coach Patrick Roy resigns

There comes a time in every NHL coach's career where it just isn't going to work anymore. For former NHL Hall of Famer and All-Star goalie Patrick Roy, that day was today.

In a statement via Sportnet.com:

"For the past three years, I have carried out my duties as Head Coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Colorado Avalanche with energy, passion and determination.

I have thought long and hard over the course of the summer about how I might improve this team to give it the depth it needs and bring it to a higher level. To achieve this, the vision of the coach and VP-Hockey Operations needs to be perfectly aligned with that of the organization. He must also have a say in the decisions that impact the team's performance. These conditions are not currently met.

Today, I am informing you of my decision to leave the Colorado Avalanche organization. Though it saddens me, I have put much thought about this decision in recent weeks and have come to be fully comfortable with it.

I am grateful to the Colorado Avalanche organization, with which I remain in good terms, for letting me lead this great team. I thank all the players I have had the pleasure of coaching and the fans for their unwavering, unconditional support.

I remain forever loyal to the Avalanche with which I played 478 games, coached another 253, and won two Stanley Cups."

His playing career was stellar

Roy's hockey resume is quite impressive from a player's perspective.

A former NHL legend, Patrick Roy was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame back in 2006-07, and IIHF Hall of Fame a year earlier. He was an 11-time All-Star over his career, and won the Vezina Trophy three times.

Add to that that he is a four-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time Conn Smythe winner (playoff MVP). He won two of those Cups with the Avs (’95-96 and ’00-01), and one MVP (’00-01).

What has to be considered here is that Roy must have had one vision for the Av's progression, and upper management (GM Joe Sakic) has another.

Passionate player, out of control coach?

And, we all know Roy can at times lose his temper if things don't go too well for him.

Take for example his first game behind the bench of the Av's in October of 2013 where he goes after former Anaheim Ducks Head Coach Bruce Boudreau:

Color Roy flamboyant, color him a fierce competitor, but don't push him too far or he goes off the chart. The next question becomes has he fallen off the charts so badly that another NHL team won't take a chance on him?

What's next for Roy?

There's a new expansion team starting up in Las Vegas next season, and they are looking for a head coach. Whether or not Roy can fit in coaching in Sin City is yet to be determined. If he has a GM whom he can co-exist with, all will be well. If not, things could get ugly again.

It would seem that the power of him being V.P. of Hockey Operations may have gone to his head, and he demanded more than what Sakic wanted to give him. To that end, perhaps his services would be better utilized as being just a head coach.

Just a thought.