Arizona Coyotes' new faces could lift team to playoffs

When you go to an Arizona Coyotes' hockey game this upcoming new season, you will see some new faces on the ice.

GM John Chayka has made some strategic moves to improve the team, mostly on defense.

To recap the changes:

(Defense)

Alex Goligoski (D)

The Coyotes scored an excellent blue-liner in convincing Goligoski to sign to play in the desert for the next five years. If this doesn't help solidfy the low ranked defense, then there is something wrong somewhere.

His additional scoring should help take some of the pressure of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This gives the team two defensemen who can control the puck, initiate the rush with effective outlet passes, and defend their zone much better.

Goligoski's statistics show he comes to play. He had five goals, and 32 assists with the Dallas Stars last season, and a very impressive +/- of +21. The closest to that mark last season on the Coyotes' rearguards was Connor Murphy's +5.

And if the Coyotes can jump into postseason play, Goligoski has had 11 points in 19 playoffs games the past two seasons with his former team.

You've got to give Chayka credit where credit is due here. He saw a weakness in the defense and immediately closed the deal to acquire a skilled, solid (he has only missed two games in the last three seasons) puck moving D-man.

Luke Schenn (D)

Right-handed shooting defensemen don't come easy, so when Schenn was available, Chayka didn't waste any time to add him to the roster. The guy is huge at 6' 2", 229 pounds, and will provide a formidable wall against opposing forwards attempting to advance to the Yotes' net.

With Connor Murphy and Michael Stone finally signing contracts, the addition of Schenn on the right side gives the team five defensemen out of the ten on the roster, as right-handed shooters.

Schenn will add some toughness to defend against the huge forwards in the league, and along with Martin Hanzal it gives the Yotes two big bodies to be competitive and increase puck possession.

Anthony DeAngelo (D)

Another right-handed shooting defenseman whom the Coyotes picked up in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 25th for Arizona's 37th overall pick.

He was the 19th selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and played last season for Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. In 69 games he had an impressive record of 6 goals, and 37 assists for 43 points. He threw in 84 penalty minutes just to show he can play tough.

He has potential, but he also may have discipline issues he needs to resolve if he expects to play in the NHL. He was accused of using a racial slur against another player, and that may have been why Tampa Bay was willing to send him packing.

Coyotes' GM John Chayka feels they can work out any issues, and likes his upside as a good scoring blue-liner, who is not especially big at 5' 11", 183 pounds, but is mobile and a good skater. He needs to work on his positioning to make it to the NHL class of defenders.

With the logjam of defensemen on the Coyotes roster, he may be playing in Tucson of the AHL this season to get some more experience.

DeAngelo has some promise, but will his demeanor change? Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images North America)

Jamie McBain (D)

The trend continues with yet another right-handed shooting defenseman. McBain played the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, playing just 70 games with 18 points. He only played about 12 minutes a game, and it would appear that he too will be headed to play in Tucson for the Roadrunners of the AHL.

His statistics are nothing to get excited about, but it again shows the terrific defensive depth that GM Chayka has developed since his arrival.

McBain would be a good quick replacement if an injury comes up on the Coyotes' roster. He's got some stiff competition to break into the starting lineup, but competition is a good thing, right?

Adding McBain gives the Coyotes yet another right-handed shooting defenseman in their player pool. Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images North America)

Jamie McGinn (LW)

(Forwards)

McGinn signed a three-year $10 million contract, and will be a welcome sight on the forward line. He accomplished 22 goals, and 17 assists in 84 games split between the Anaheim Ducks, and Buffalo Sabres last season.

He also has a good aptitude to be around the puck, especially in front of the net to collect those "garbage" goals. He has the ability to play tough, and not get pushed around, as evidenced by his 164 hits.

His ability in the faceoff circle will be an added benefit. He won 57.1 percent of his faceoffs, a statistic that was sure to attract GM John Chayka's attention, especially with the loss of Boyd Gordon going to the Philadelphia Flyers as a free agent.

McGinn has a decent 14.1 percent shooting accuracy, and also pitched in for nine power play goals.

He seems like an all around excellent addition to the team, and his style of play should help the Coyotes' puck possession woes.

Look for him to score 20-25 goals, and that will certainly be a shot in the arm to the offense. With Max Domi and Anthony Duclair coming back, and with the possibility of Dylan Strome and Christian Dvorak blooming as forwards who can put the puck in the net, the Coyotes' playoffs success possibility has increased measurably.

McGinn hopes to be a valuable forward for the Coyotes. Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America)

Ryan White (C/RW)

White, 28 was brought on to take over the tough guy role vacated when Kyle Chipchura was not signed by the team and decided to play in the KHL.

White played 73 games last season with the Flyers, and only scored 11 goals, and five assists, but he will be a fourth line player who will go into the corners, much like Chipchura did and mix things up.

His 208 hits and 101 penalty minutes indicate he will not be intimidated, nor will he allow his new team-mates the same fate. With both Strome and Dvorak more than likely making the final roster, White will be out there to make certain these young assets are not put in harms' way.

Don't be confused that White is a one-dimensional tough guy player. He won 52.4 percent of his faceoffs and had a good 12.4 percent shooting ratio. Three of his 11 goals were of the power play variety, and if he gets the puck he's not afraid to shoot it.

Ryan White is fearless, and his toughness will help the Coyotes. Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America)

Final analysis

Have the Arizona Coyotes improved enough to finally get back into post-season play?

YES.... if

If the new and improved defense plays as well as expected, and the goaltending gets back to where it was four years ago when Mike Smith was at the prime of his game.

With Louis Domingue backing up, or fighting Smitty for the starter role, the chore of keeping the puck out of their net should become easier.

They can't be a playoff team giving up almost three goals a game.

Not going to happen.

When it comes to how many defensemen Head Coach/V.P. of Hockey Operations Dave Tippett will carry, it's a dilemma he finally will have the luxury to experience with his newly found depth on the blue-line.

Look for DeAngelo, McBinn, and either Klas Dahlbeck or Jarred Tinordi to be playing in Tucson. That still gives the team seven defensemen on the active roster.

The additions to the offense, including adding two new young centers in Dylan Strome and Christain Dvorak, will continue to show why the Coyotes have one of, if not the best prospect pool in the NHL.

If these two center icemen can play as well as Domi and Duclair did last season, the team should score with ease.

And the playoffs may become a reality.