Arizona Coyotes' new faces could lift team to playoffs

When you go to an Arizona Coyotes' hockey game this upcoming new season, you will see some new faces on the ice.

GM John Chayka has made some strategic moves to improve the team, mostly on defense.

To recap the changes:

(Defense)

Alex Goligoski (D)

The Coyotes scored an excellent blue-liner in convincing Goligoski to sign to play in the desert for the next five years. If this doesn't help solidfy the low ranked defense, then there is something wrong somewhere.

His additional scoring should help take some of the pressure of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This gives the team two defensemen who can control the puck, initiate the rush with effective outlet passes, and defend their zone much better.

Goligoski's statistics show he comes to play. He had five goals, and 32 assists with the Dallas Stars last season, and a very impressive +/- of +21. The closest to that mark last season on the Coyotes' rearguards was Connor Murphy's +5. 

And if the Coyotes can jump into postseason play, Goligoski has had 11 points in 19 playoffs games the past two seasons with his former team. 

You've got to give Chayka credit where credit is due here. He saw a weakness in the defense and immediately closed the deal to acquire a skilled, solid (he has only missed two games in the last three seasons) puck moving D-man. 