Arizona Coyotes open season with overtime win against Philadelphia Flyers

The Arizona Coyotes went into this opening game of the 2016-17 season with five rookies on the 23 man roster. Unfortunately, that means three players must be scratched from the lineup, besides the injured players.

It was released yesterday, that Head Coach/V.P. of Hockey Operations Dave Tippett announced that Dylan Strome will more than likely be one of them. Zbynek Michalek who was cleared after being placed on waivers, and injured Jamie McGinn were the other two.

Strome sits

Perhaps it's just a numbers game where there are too many players and not enough spots in the lineup. Strome had a decent pre-season, with two goals and two assists, but seems like the coaching staff wants to see more from him.

He's not going to get the chance to equal or excel (ok, that's pushing it) Auston Matthews debut in his initial NHL game when he scored four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs

It looks like Christian Dvorak right now is the man, and it's logical to assume that all the rookies will get their chance to shine on the ice.

Opening night extravaganza

The pre-game ceremony was very entertaining with a laser light show, some awesome music and a standing room only crowd to cheer it on.

The player introductions were highlighted by smoke and lights, very well done. After all the pomp and circumstance the game was set to start.

First period facts

The Coyotes came out very energetic and ready. The Flyers, on the other hand were disorganized and were called twice for too many men on the ice. 

The Coyotes power play failed both times, with Oliver Ekman-Larsson getting called for a minor, defusing the second man advantage. The chances were there for the hometown team as Martin Hanzal just missed a tip in chance near the right post. Radim Vrbata was also unable to sneak a shot past Flyers goalie Steve Mason.

Then, in the third power play of the period, Shane Doan powered a backhand in with helpers from Alex Goligoski and Christian Dvorak. It was Goligoski's first point as a Coyote, and Dvorak's first NHL point as Arizona led 1-0.

Philadelphia got back into the game with a deflection goal by Michael Raffl, with assists going to Nick Schultz and Brandon Manning.