Arizona Coyotes need to trade Martin Hanzal

Just when you thought the Arizona Coyotes were going to get out of their five game losing streak funk Martin Hanzal decided to take a bone-head penalty and ruined the results.

Another loss

In the game against the New York Rangers, the penalty he took at 13:41 of the third period gave the powerful Rangers another power play and at 14:40 the New York team took a 4-3 lead and never looked back scoring two more goals to embarrass the Coyotes 6-3.

Head Coach Dave Tippett was fairly harsh as he described the Hanzal penalty. "We battled back to get it 3-3," Head Coach Dave Tippett said. "The Hanzal (holding) penalty is just a poor, poor penalty. Poor judgment ... for us to do a better job on the penalty kill, we have to do less penalty killing."

Giving up five power play goals is what really killed any chances of the Coyotes making a comeback. And, comebacks have been few and far between thus far this season.

Ending a five-game home-stand without even gaining a point is beginning to wear the team's confidence level to the extreme. Things didn't improve on New Year's Eve as the Yotes traveled to Calgary and gave up four first period goals, including two more power play tallies to get reamed again 4-2, and extended their losing ways to seven straight games.

Smitty just lost it

Goalie Mike Smith after trying to brawl with a couple of Dallas Stars players in the previous home game, was at his limits when the Rangers' Matt Puempel scored his third goal of the game on a close in deflection with just 17 seconds remaining.