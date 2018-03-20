Oliver Ekman-Larsson surpasses the 100-goal mark

Oliver Ekman-Larsson was extremely excited to score his 100th career goal... so he capped it off by scoring on a 185-foot open net shot to seal the deal.

OEL has been a constant contributor

Coming into the NHL for the 2010/11 season and scoring just one goal in 48 games after being drafted sixth overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Ekman-Larsson also played 35 games in the AHL collecting 10 goals, 21 assists.

Over three seasons from 2013/14 to 2016/16 he averaged 19.6 goals and 27.6 assists. He even led the Arizona Coyotes in scoring during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

The big 100

There's nothing like scoring your 100th goal against a former teammate. And it's even better when that former teammate trash-talked about his previous team.

So, scoring such an important goal against the Calgary Flames, who are fighting for a playoff berth... well, it's pretty sweet.

The Flames have now lost three straight and the games weren't even close. They were outscored 16-6 in losses to the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and finally last night to the Coyotes.

Mike Smith was between the pipes for all three games.

The Calgary losses puts them in danger of missing the playoffs falling six points behind the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche for the final wildcard spot. The Flames have just eight games remaining on their schedule.

The OEL goal was as if he knew exactly where to shoot the puck after a skilled off balance one-handed pass from Max Domi broke him free on the near left faceoff circle.

Ekman-Larsson targeted his well placed shot at the 16:19 mark of the last period over Smith's left shoulder and in the net to register the century-mark in goals.

The Flames pulled Smith with 2:06 remaining for the extra attacker to attempt a comeback, but it was not to be.

Instead, it really turned out to be OEL's night when he launched a 185-foot shot from deep in his own end and into the empty net.

Make that 101 career goals.

The win hungry Coyotes weren't done yet. Christian Dvorak fed Max Domi a pass on the left side to allow him to gather his second goal of the game into the empty net... again. It capped off a three point night for Domi, whose appearance on the score sheet has been missed.

Important win for Arizona

Every win is important, but this win not only slowed down their opponent's playoff aspirations, it kept the Arizona club out of last place in the NHL standings, and moved them out of the Western Conference cellar. They are tied with the Vancouver Canucks with 59 points each but hold the tiebreaker by being ahead in the season series 2-1.

With both teams having 10 games remaining and eliminated from playoff play, it may come down to the Rasmus Dahlin sweepstakes to see who finishes last and has a better shot at drafting first overall.

The Buffalo Sabres are also in the sweepstakes with just 58 points at this point in the season.

In any case, it was a special night for Oliver Ekman-Larsson, one he should hold tightly in his memory.

Time to go for 200 now!