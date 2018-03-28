Blue Jackets run rancid on Edmonton Oilers

McDavid reaches the century mark

The Edmonton Oilers got things off to a quick start. With the game not even seven minutes old, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins received a pass in front of the net from Connor McDavid, who was able to capitalize on a miscommunication error made by netminder Sergei Bobrovsky and defender Mark Letestu.

With that assist, McDavid recorded his 100th point of the season.

After cheers and applause for a quick Oilers' lead, the spectators taking in this game at Rogers Place quickly drew to a silent, as linesman Steve Barton went down in a heap after McDavid and Jackets' defender Zach Werenski collided with the Ontario native.

The Oilers medical staff and doctors were escorted onto the ice along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff. Barton was escorted off of the ice with a roaring applause.

Edmonton keeps scoring

The Oilers went right back to scoring goals again, with Nugent-Hopkins returning the favor for McDavid who was able to backhand a shorthanded goal past Bobrovsky to double the home team's lead.

Connor McDavid celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jacket | Photo: Edmonton Oilers on Twitter (@EdmontonOilers)

Columbus would struggle to find the back of the net, with Edmonton scoring as if they were playing the Vegas Golden Knights (EDM won the game, 8-2).

Drake Caggiula would join in on the fun, getting his name on the scoresheet after his shot went top shelf past Bobrovsky, giving Edmonton a 3-0 lead.

Columbus sees the light

Columbus would respond right back with two unanswered goals of their own.

Thomas Vanek moved down low with the puck to ricochet it off of Oilers' netminder Cam Talbot and have it deflected in off of another Edmonton player.

Artemi Panarin would also continue his goal scoring, with a one-time shot that found the back of the net to pull Columbus within one of the Oilers.

The Blue Jackets would eventually equalize, with Vanek getting his second of the night and his 23rd of the year when he was able to deflect the puck into the net on an original shot from David Savard.

Blue Jackets take control

After scoring three unanswered goals to tie the game at 3-3 heading into the first intermission, Columbus came out in the second period on a mission.

Boone Jenner kept the scoring alive for Columbus with his goal to give the visitors a one-goal lead. That was soon followed up by a second chance attempt by Cam Atkinson to pull the Jackets ahead by two.

Vanek tries on the hat

Vanek chose to shoot the puck all night. That's what got him his first two goals in the first period. He didn't stop and eventually notched his hat-trick in the middle of the second period.

At the end of the second period, Columbus was ahead 6-3.

Since scoring the third goal, Edmonton had allowed six unanswered goals.

Columbus didn't let up, with Markus Nutivaara tallied his sixth of the season, giving the Jackets a four-goal lead.

The win gave the streaking Blue Jackets 91 points, and they trail the second place reigning Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins by a single point. Both teams have five games remaining.