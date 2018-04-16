Minnesota Wild wins to inch closer

The Minnesota Wild won Game 3 Sunday night versus the Winnipeg Jets to narrow the series to 2-1. The game was almost cancelled with 20-25 cm of snow that fell Saturday night into Sunday.

Minnesota won Game 3 in convincing fashion. They played fast and physical and won the special teams game to earn the victory. The crowd was all crazy like in Winnipeg for the first two games.

The game also had many minor penalties. Minnesota and Winnipeg each had three minor penalties each and both benches were frustrated. They yelled at head official Wes Macauley, but it did not seem to help either team.

Crazy first period

Just 4:50 into the first period Blake Wheeler scored an ugly goal from the goal line to open the scoring. The puck took a weird bounce and goaltender Devan Dubnyk did not hug the post and it rolled it. The crowd went quiet.

The Wild came back and struck less then five minutes later. Mikael Granlund scored on the powerplay to tie the game and momentum began to shift. Zach Parise also scored on the powerplay to end the period and it was third of the postseason. The period changed when fourth-line winger Marcus Foligno had two huge hits in the period. The mood changed and the Wild played with a sense of freedom.

Second period beatdown

Matt Dumba scored 3:32 into the second period to make the game 3-1. There was traffic in front of the net and goalie Connor Hellebuyck did not the shot. Tyler Myers scored for the Jets three minutes later to cut the lead in half. It was his second of the postseason.

The floodgates opened at the end of the period. Eric Staal scored at 14:40 of the second period to score his first goal of the playoffs. 20 seconds later Jordan Greenway scored his first career playoff goal and the crowd was loud. Marcus Foligno scored to end the period and the lead was now 6-2.

Injury concern

Tyler Myers was injured near the Winnipeg bench and left the game. He has been playing his best hockey of the season and is also contributing offensively. The Jets can only hope he will be better for Game 4 because Toby Enstrom is also out for the Jets.

Hellebuyck pulled after second

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled after the second period and it seemed like a mercy pull. Steve Mason entered the game and stopped all 7 shots he faced. The Jets dominated the first two games and hope they can find the success in Game 4.

Matt Dumba coming out party

Matt Dumba, defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, is coming out as an elite defenseman in the NHL. He is averaging 27 minutes per game and is also contributing offensively. He had two points in game 3 and is stepping up in the abscence of all star Ryan Suter. Dustin Byfuglien is playing well and the Jets will be looking to rebound.

Game 4 goes Tuesday in Saint Paul Minnesota at 8pm ET.

