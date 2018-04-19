Nashville Predators nab a Game 4 win to lead the series 3-1

After the Colorado Avalanche won their first of the series Monday in the Pepsi Center, the Nashville Predators countered with an away win to put Colorado in a dangerous spot. Nashville needs just one more win to secure a second-round spot, and they have three games left to do it.

Forsberg continues to wow

Patrik Nemeth took an early penalty at 0:38 for closing his hand over the puck. Unfortunately for the Avalanche, Carl Soderberg also took a penalty at 1:19 for high-sticking, setting up a nice 5-on-3 for the Nashville Predators. The penalty kill for the Avalanche was excellent though, putting an end to both penalties.

Filip Forsberg scored the first goal on a beautiful move at 15:33 to put Nashville up 1-0. The first period ended with the Predators largely dominating.

Nashville extended the lead

The second period started off a bit more evenly, and after a solid shift by the Avalanche, Tyson Jost drew a holding penalty on Matt Irwin at 2:55. Colton Sissons played the puck in the faceoff circle with his hand, resulting in a 5-on-3 opportunity for a short time. Nashville, showing a strong penalty kill this series, ended the power plays.

Soon after Colton Sissons sniped the puck in the net to extend the lead 2-0 at 7:18. Ryan Hartman took a holding and roughing, and Sven Andrighetto also was called for roughing to result in an Avalanche 5-on-4.

Mikko Rantanen left the ice after taking an accidental stick to the face, but fortunately returned shortly. When the penalty ended without a conversion, Mike Fisher (who was serving the second penalty for Hartman) came out of the box and put the puck in the net.

At 13:28, a 4-on-4 resulted when Mattias Ekholm slashed Gabriel Landeskog, who in turn knocked Ekholm down. No one converted on the open ice, and both players returned.

Alexander Kerfoot was called for roughing on Pekka Rinne.

The third period started with the Predators on a powerplay. Andrew Hammond entered the game for Jonathan Bernier due to an injury to the latter, leaving the Avalanche even thinner in the lineup.

The comeback attempt

Colton Sissons was called for tripping at 4:52 on a long-delayed penalty and Ryan Hartman was penalized for charging during that delay. Gabriel Landeskog scored on a wide-open net to convert on one penalty, but the Avalanche failed on the second. Score now 3-1.

Alexander Kerfoot scored on a rebound at 11:01, but the play was under review for goaltender interference. The call went Colorado’s way, and the Avalanche cut the lead to just one goal.

After a valiant effort by the Avalanche, including hitting a post, the game came to an end with the Nashville Predators still up 3-2. Colorado fought hard to get back in the game or at least tie the score, but Pekka Rinne had a fantastic bounce-back game and stopped some quality chances.

Can the Colorado Avalanche drag out the series and perhaps win, or do the Nashville Predators have the series locked down? Let us know down in the comments.