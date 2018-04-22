Washinton Capitals take a 3-2 series lead after 4-3 OT win over Blue Jackets

It was all going so well for the darkhorse in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, but the Columbus Blue Jackets now find themselves with their back against the wall after falling to the Washington Capitals in Game 5.

Columbus started great, getting a goal from Matt Calvert to open the scoring in the first period.

Calvert forced the puck away from Alexander Ovechkin and found himself in a 2-on-1 situation with teammate Josh Anderson. Calvert took the shot himself and was able to get it past netminder Braden Holtby to open the scoring for the visiting team.

Washington wouldn't give up the fight as they found a way back into the game multiple times. Columbus likewise.

With Columbus taking too many penalties, it sure was a game that showed difficulty for the visiting team and ended up letting the Caps find their way back into the game. That would set up the defeat Columbus would face.

Of course, it had to take yet another overtime to determine the winner and Washington prevailed to take a 3-2 series lead as they now switch back to Columbus Game 6.

"We will be back here for Game 7," said Head Coach John Tortorella.

Columbus was also able to welcome Alexander Wennberg back to the lineup after he missed two games due to an upper-body injury suffered in Game 2.

Caps notes of the night

Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded 1g and 3a (four points) in Game 4, making it his first four-point game in his career during the playoffs and the first Capital player to record four points since Ovechkin and Niklas Backstrom in 2010.

The Caps are 7/20 on the power play so far in the playoffs, which makes them tied for third in the league for power play percentage (35%).

Washington created 33 shots in Game 4 against Columbus which was the fourth straight game they have outshot the Blue Jackets. In Game 2, the Caps recorded 52 shots in regulation at Capital One Arena. This marked the most shots within regulation in a home playoff game.

During this series, Washington scored first in the first four games. Game 5 was different as Columbus got on the board first.

Blue Jackets notes of the night

With Columbus on the road the majority of this series, it's fitting to note that the visiting team in a series has been victorious the first four games of the series, marking the fifth time in the last 10 playoffs that has been accomplished.

Columbus and Washington played in front of a record crowd at Nationwide Arena for Game 4. The 19,337 previously beat out the 19,219 that was set on April 21, 2009, when Columbus played its first home playoff game against the Detroit Red Wings in franchise history.

Columbus and Washington head back to Columbus, Ohio for Game 6 on Monday. With Washington having a chance to take the series, Columbus will try everything in their power to make sure that Torts' words ring true and win at home to go back to Washington for the decisive game Game 7.