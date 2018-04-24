Washington Capitals take series against Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2

"Impossible is possible." That's the message that was designed on the back of Sergei Bobrovsky, goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In a game that would decide the fate of the Jackets, the Russian netminder had his mind set and focused on his team forcing a Game 7.

In the first period, you could tell Columbus was hungry. The amount of ice-time that they spent in the Washington Capitals zone was more than what most may have expected. They were able to create chances and get pucks in deep.

Caps' capitalize first

Washington would get on the board first when Dmitry Orlov scored from the slot with a clapper of a shot over the left shoulder of Bobrovsky. Not the ideal start Columbus wanted, but there was still lots of hockey to be played.

Washington held the 1-0 advantage at the end of the first period.

Momentum boost for Columbus

Columbus came out with a little more bite in the second period but fell victim to two penalties resulting in a 5-on-3 advantage for the Caps.

The Jackets were able to kill off both, and that gave the home team a huge momentum boost and got the home crowd back into the game.

Minutes later, Columbus would tie the game with a shot from captain Nick Foligno that went past netminder Braden Holtby.

Washington would soon suck the energy out of Nationwide Arena when Alexander Ovechkin backhanded a rebound shot to give the Caps the lead again in the second period.

T.J. Oshie and Zack Werenski fight for possession. | Photo: Jackets Cannon

Ovechkin got his second of the night when his infamous one-time shot from the right faceoff circle (his office) went past Bobrovsky and off the post to double the Caps' lead as the second period started to dwindle down.

Columbus had one period to go, in hopes of forcing a Game 7.

Cutting the lead

As the third and final period got underway, Columbus wasn't able to convert on the powerplay they had at the end of the second. However, that wouldn't matter anymore as Pierre-Luc Dubois cut the Washington lead in half with his shot from the slot that went past Holtby to get Columbus back in the game.

Minutes later, Devante Smith-Pelly would restore the Washington two-goal lead making the game 4-2.

Soon enough, a three-goal lead was presented up on the scoreboard in favor of Washington as Chandler Stephenson went five-hole on Bobrovsky.

Foligno would give Columbus a little life as he got his second of the game with an easy tap-in past Holtby almost nine minutes into the third period.

It wasn't enough for Columbus, as they would lose the game 6-3 and lose the series 4-2.

Washington advanced to the second round and will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

For Columbus, there are lessons to be learned that they will talk about in July and hope to come back even stronger next year with the objective of winning their first playoff series in franchise history.

Do you feel the next round matchup of the Pittsburgh Penguins vs the Washington Capitals will be an entertaining affair? What should the Columbus Blues Jackets do in the offseason to win a playoff series next season? Tell us in the comments section below.