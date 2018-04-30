Fiala double overtime hero for the Predators

First line players came out to play

The Winnipeg Jets have some of the best players in hockey and they came out to play Sunday night. It started with Mark Scheifele.

He is one of the best two-way centers in hockey and also can put up significant points. In the first round of the playoffs he had seven points in six games. He increased the total in the first two games of the second round.

Nashville also has a top line that can do some damage. Ryan Johansen centers the top line with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson who can score at will.

Johansen was injured in the conference finals last year and suffered a significant leg injury. This year he is at full strength and can play at both ends of the ice.