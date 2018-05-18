Tampa Bay Lightning even series at 2-2 with clutch road win

In a seven-game series anything can happen.

Even the road team winning the first four games as what has transpired in the back-and-forth Eastern Conference Finals series between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington went into Tampa and took the first two games decidedly winning 4-2, and 6-2.

The Lightning then proceeded to go to the nation's capital and have taken the next two games by the popular score of 4-2.

Go figure.

Capitals scored first

The initial period showed three goals, and the Caps got on the scoreboard first on a goal by Dmitry Orlov. After a flurry of activity in front of Tampa's goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy who made a great save at the right post, T. J. Oshie gave Orlov a pass that he one-timed over Vasilevskiy's left shoulder.

Tampa forged ahead

Tampa marched back to score two goals within 2:54 to stun the Caps, and take the lead 2-1.

The first goal went to Brayden Point, who tallied his seventh of the post season. The Caps' Michal Kempny made a foolish no look backhand clearing pass in his own zone only to cause a turnover.

Tyler Johnson intercepted the errant pass, zipped it over to Yanni Gourde who in turn sent it to a wide open Brayden Point who scored into the gaping left side of an open net.

Steven Stamkos tallied his 11th career playoff power play goal to make it 2-1, as he hung around near the left side of the net waiting for a loose puck or rebound. His patience was rewarded with a goal that got by Braden Holtby so fast he had no chance to stop it.

The period ended with the visiting Lightning leading 2-1.

Second-period saw the Caps tie it

The Capitals came back to tie the game at the 5:18 mark when Evgeny Kuznetsov gathered his 10th goal of the playoffs from a beautiful backhand pass from Alex Ovechkin.

Kuznetsov went five-hole on Vasilevskiy and the rubber disc squirted into the back of the net.

The score was tied, but who would take the lead?

Decisive third-period

The scored remained 2-2 until the 11:57 mark of the third when the Lightning got the go-ahead goal from Alex Killorn. The hard work was done behind the net as Ondrej Palat placed yet another backhand pass on Killorn's stick who faked a forehand shot and went between the legs (on his backhand of course) of Holtby to score the all-important go-ahead goal for a 3-2 Tampa lead.

All three Tampa goals came on Holtby's right side of the net, and perhaps Tampa has figured out his weakness.

The Lightning registered an empty net with two seconds remaining by Anthony Cirelli to get to the final score of 4-2.

Make no mistake about it this game was won with some marvelous work by Vasilevskiy, who was voted the number one star of the game, and with saves like this... who could argue?

Game 5 moves to Tampa and it becomes a vital game as to which team will get that all-important win in a very pivotal game.

So far, the home team hasn't won a game, is that about to change?

Tell us your prediction for Game 5. Will the Lightning continue their winning ways or will the Caps make a comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.